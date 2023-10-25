Business Reporter: Enhancing, not replacing, the human connection
How AI can optimise the human element of the customer experienceLONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, October 25, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- In an article published on Business Reporter, enterprise AI company, Afiniti, discusses how – despite the fear of technology undermining human labour – AI has the ability to both empower and connect people to enhance the customer experience and position employees for success.
● Enhancing, Not Replacing: Enterprises often use AI chatbots to automate more simple customer experiences, as they excel in routine interactions. However, when it comes to high stakes conversations that require human empathy, such as when a customer is filing a health insurance claim, the human touch is irreplaceable.
● Afiniti’s Transformative CX AI Technology: Afiniti's CX AI technology pairs customers with customer service agents based on historical data, including why a customer has previously contacted the company and how an agent has handled similar interactions, resulting in superior customer experiences and precisely measurable revenue growth.
● Bias Mitigation and Fairness: AI can sometimes exhibit bias in its decision-making processes – Afiniti diligently monitors and corrects this bias, ensuring its AI is both safe and effective. Afiniti’s technology also optimizes for the fair utilisation of agents to prevent overloading top performers or underutilising others.
As AI continues to evolve, it's clear that the human connection enhanced by AI will be foundational to the future customer experience. To find out more about Afiniti’s CX AI technology, read the full interview with Afiniti’s VP of AI R&D, Syed Adeel Ahmed.
Afiniti uses patented artificial intelligence technology to pair participants in customer interactions based on how well they are likely to interact. Its technology is used globally in the healthcare, telecommunications, travel, hospitality, insurance, and banking industries, and across multiple customer experience channels.
