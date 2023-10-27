A Modern Masterpiece of Architecture & Design

Discover unparalleled luxury on 35 acres at 6502 Kiva Ridge Drive. This serene estate offers breathtaking 360º views, ultimate privacy, and essential utilities. Adjacent 35-acre plot available, creating a 70-acre haven. Gated community, paved roads, and m

Experience unmatched elegance in our unique kitchen! Featuring a 13 ft Parota wood bar from Costa Rica, panoramic Longs Peak views, and industrial steel accents. Seamlessly blending artistry with functionality, it's a culinary masterpiece.