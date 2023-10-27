A Modern Masterpiece of Architecture & Design
Discover unparalleled luxury on 35 acres at 6502 Kiva Ridge Drive. This serene estate offers breathtaking 360º views, ultimate privacy, and essential utilities. Adjacent 35-acre plot available, creating a 70-acre haven. Gated community, paved roads, and m
Experience unmatched elegance in our unique kitchen! Featuring a 13 ft Parota wood bar from Costa Rica, panoramic Longs Peak views, and industrial steel accents. Seamlessly blending artistry with functionality, it's a culinary masterpiece.
Northern Colorado Ultimate Private Retreat.
A Barndominium that sits atop 35 acres overlooking the Front Range. Priced at $4,500,000, this 7,772 square ft. This Barndominium is a fusion of rustic and contemporary. Crafted with reclaimed woods, artisan metals, glass, and concrete, the property boasts panoramic views, a smart kitchen, and innovative design elements. At 6502 Kiva Ridge Drive, intentional living is integrated into contemporary sophistication, creating a living space that is unique from traditional living.
State-of-the-Art Smart Home: Connectivity and Security Redefined
6502 Kiva Ridge Drive features cutting-edge smart technology, including high-speed Starlink Business internet, UniFi AI Bullet cameras, and advanced lighting solutions. The property offers seamless connectivity to additional structures and prioritizes security with Yale Assure Locks and comprehensive surveillance systems. This Barndominium in Northern Colorado incorporates innovative design and advanced technology, aiming to redefine standards for luxury living.
Engel & Völkers is a global luxury real estate brand. Founded in Hamburg, Germany in 1977, Engel & Völkers draws on its rich European history to deliver a fresh approach to luxury real estate in the Americas with a focus on creating a bespoke, white-glove concierge client experience at every stage of the home buying or selling process for today’s savvy homeowner. Engel & Völkers currently operates approximately 175 shop locations with more than 3,000 real estate advisors in the Americas, contributing to the brand’s global network of over 11,000 real estate professionals in more than 30 countries, offering both private and institutional clients a professionally tailored range of luxury services, including real estate, yachting and aviation. Committed to exceptional service, Engel & Völkers supports its advisors with an array of premium quality business services; marketing programs and platforms; as well as access to its global network of real estate professionals, property listings and market data. Each brokerage is independently owned and operated. For more information, visit evrealestate.com.
