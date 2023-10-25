Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,286 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 459,558 in the last 365 days.

Fluoramics Introduces Additional Product Sizes for Tufoil® Air Tool Oil

4 fl oz Tufoil Air Tool Oil

Tufoil Air Tool Oil for air compressors and air tools while on the job.

16.5 dropper tip Tufoil Air Tool oil bottle

Smaller size of Tufoil Air Tool Oil is great for keeping in a tool kit or pocket.

Photo showing all four sizes of Tufoil Air Tool Oil

Tufoil Air Tool Oil is now available in four sizes for industrial and on-the-job use.

Two new sizes are perfect for lubricating air compressors and tools while on the job.

Using Tufoil Air Tool Oil means you’re using a unique lubricant engineered to lubricate, prevent rust, and displace moisture in air compressors and air tools — all without the use of nasty solvents.”
— Gregg Reick, Fluoramics' President and Chemical Engineer
LEWISTON, MINNESOTA, UNITED STATES, October 25, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Fluoramics has introduced two new product sizes for its popular Tufoil Air Tool Oil — a 16.5 mL (.557 fl oz) and a 118 mL (4 fl oz) dropper tip bottle — that are perfect for lubricating air compressor tools while on the job.

Engineered with Fluoramics’ proprietary Tufoil Technology, Air Tool Oil is a critical lubrication tool when working with compressor-driven tools. It provides superior lubrication and moisture displacement while fighting internal component rust. This unique product lubricates air tools such as hammers, nailers, impact wrenches, tire inflators, sanders, etc. without the use of dangerous solvents.

Use Air Tool Oil when manually lubricating your air tools by disconnecting the air line and adding a couple of drops into the air nipple. This small amount of oil on a daily basis keeps your pneumatic tools operating efficiently and extends the life of tools by reducing corrosion and the wear of the o-rings on internal metal parts. While you have the oil bottle handy, also add a drop to the air coupler.

Add a couple of drops of Air Tool Oil into the tool at the end of the work day, also, as the extra oil will protect the interior metal components from residual moisture accumulated during the day. If the tool is being used constantly throughout the day, the best practice is to fit the air line with a filter/regulator/lubricator device.

Tufoil Air Tool Oil is also offered in quart and gallon sizes to efficiently refill large industrial lubrication systems.

Fluoramics is a leading manufacturer of sealants, greases, lubricants, and rust inhibitors. Founded in 1967, the company is based in Lewiston, MN, USA, and proudly manufactures its products in the United States. For technical questions about Fluoramics products, “Ask an Engineer” by calling +1 507 205 9216 or visit the company’s website at www.fluoramics.com.

Patti Reick
Fluoramics, Inc.
+1 507-205-9216
email us here

You just read:

Fluoramics Introduces Additional Product Sizes for Tufoil® Air Tool Oil

Distribution channels: Agriculture, Farming & Forestry Industry, Automotive Industry, Building & Construction Industry, Companies, Manufacturing


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more