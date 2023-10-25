Fluoramics Introduces Additional Product Sizes for Tufoil® Air Tool Oil
Two new sizes are perfect for lubricating air compressors and tools while on the job.
Using Tufoil Air Tool Oil means you’re using a unique lubricant engineered to lubricate, prevent rust, and displace moisture in air compressors and air tools — all without the use of nasty solvents.”LEWISTON, MINNESOTA, UNITED STATES, October 25, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Fluoramics has introduced two new product sizes for its popular Tufoil Air Tool Oil — a 16.5 mL (.557 fl oz) and a 118 mL (4 fl oz) dropper tip bottle — that are perfect for lubricating air compressor tools while on the job.
— Gregg Reick, Fluoramics' President and Chemical Engineer
Engineered with Fluoramics’ proprietary Tufoil Technology, Air Tool Oil is a critical lubrication tool when working with compressor-driven tools. It provides superior lubrication and moisture displacement while fighting internal component rust. This unique product lubricates air tools such as hammers, nailers, impact wrenches, tire inflators, sanders, etc. without the use of dangerous solvents.
Use Air Tool Oil when manually lubricating your air tools by disconnecting the air line and adding a couple of drops into the air nipple. This small amount of oil on a daily basis keeps your pneumatic tools operating efficiently and extends the life of tools by reducing corrosion and the wear of the o-rings on internal metal parts. While you have the oil bottle handy, also add a drop to the air coupler.
Add a couple of drops of Air Tool Oil into the tool at the end of the work day, also, as the extra oil will protect the interior metal components from residual moisture accumulated during the day. If the tool is being used constantly throughout the day, the best practice is to fit the air line with a filter/regulator/lubricator device.
Tufoil Air Tool Oil is also offered in quart and gallon sizes to efficiently refill large industrial lubrication systems.
Fluoramics is a leading manufacturer of sealants, greases, lubricants, and rust inhibitors. Founded in 1967, the company is based in Lewiston, MN, USA, and proudly manufactures its products in the United States. For technical questions about Fluoramics products, “Ask an Engineer” by calling +1 507 205 9216 or visit the company’s website at www.fluoramics.com.
