October 23 - Secretary of State Jena Griswold Highlights Voters’ Rights and Election Security

State of Colorado

Department of State

1700 Broadway

Suite 550

Denver, CO 80290 Jena Griswold

Secretary of State Chris Beall

Deputy Secretary of State

News Release State of Colorado

Department of State

1700 Broadway

Suite 550

Denver, CO 80290 Jena Griswold

Secretary of State Chris Beall

Deputy Secretary of State Media contacts

303-860-6903

Jack Todd - jack.todd@coloradosos.gov

Denver, October 23, 2023 - With voters already receiving their mail ballots for the November 7th Coordinated Election, Colorado Secretary of State Jena Griswold is reminding eligible Coloradans of their right to cast ballot without interference.

“Colorado elections are accessible, secure, and transparent. Any intimidation or harassment that interferes with voters’ right to make their voices heard will not be tolerated,” said Secretary Griswold. “I encourage every eligible Coloradan to make their voice heard in this year’s election.”

Voters in Colorado have legally protected rights:

Except for law enforcement and licensed security officials, open carrying a gun is prohibited within 100 feet of a drop box, voting center, or ballot processing facility.

Electioneering is prohibited within 100 feet of a drop box, voting center, or ballot processing facility.

Official or unofficial election watchers do not have the right to interfere with a voter casting a ballot including at drop boxes or voting centers.

You have the right to request the name and credentials of door-to-door solicitors, as well as the organization they represent. If an individual requests information about your voting history or registration status, you are not required to answer.

Any claim that door-to-door canvassing is official business of the Colorado Secretary of State’s office, or the State of Colorado is false. No state or local election office in Colorado is conducting door-to-door voter participation surveys.

Every voter’s right to a secret ballot is constitutionally protected in Colorado. If an individual asks how you voted in a particular race, you are not required to tell them how you voted.

If you feel harassed or threatened, please reach out to local law enforcement, the Colorado Attorney General’s Office, or the U.S. Department of Justice.

Colorado elections are safe, secure, and accurate:

In Colorado, all drop boxes are under 24/7 video surveillance.

It is a felony to tamper with voting equipment. Any suspected tampering with voting equipment should be reported to the Secretary of State’s Office and local law enforcement agency, or the local county clerk’s office.

It is illegal to threaten, harass, or otherwise seek to intimidate any election official or worker.

Important information for Colorado voters:

Coloradans should always use trusted sources when searching for information on elections. Information from the Colorado Secretary of State’s Office is distributed via govor GoVoteColorado.gov. Websites ending in “.gov” are government websites.

Voters can visit gov and select “Contact my County Clerk” to ensure they are only visiting legitimate Colorado Clerk websites.

All Colorado voters can sign up to track their ballot from when it is sent to when it is counted using BallotTrax.

Eligible Coloradans can register to vote and update their voter registration at GoVoteColorado.gov through October 30 in order to receive a ballot in the mail. After October 30, Coloradans can still register to vote, receive a ballot, and vote in person at a Voter Service and Polling Center (VSPC) until 7 p.m. on Election Day.

Eligible voters who wish to mail back their voted ballot should do so by October 30 to ensure it is received by their county election official by November 7. After October 30, voters should return their ballot to a drop box or voting center.

In person voting on Election Day, Tuesday, November 7, will be available from 7 a.m.-7 p.m.

This year more than 130 voting centers will be available for voters by October 30th and more than 400 drop boxes will be available for voters by October 31st. Some locations will open prior to these dates. Voters can look up their locations, opening date, and hours at GoVoteColorado.gov.

Important upcoming dates for the 2023 Coordinated Election in Colorado

October 30 – The minimum number of required VSPCs must be open for the 2023 Coordinated Election.

October 30 – Deadline to submit an application to register to vote through the mail, a voter registration agency, a local driver's license examination facility, or online in order to receive a ballot by mail for the 2023 Coordinated Election.

October 30 – Last suggested day to return ballots by mail.

October 31 – The minimum number of required drop boxes must be open to accept mail ballots for the 2023 Coordinated Election statewide.

October 31-November 7 – Suggested date for all voters to submit ballots at VSPC or drop box, and not by mail.

November 7 – Election Day. Eligible voters must submit their ballot or be in line to vote by 7 p.m. for their ballot to be counted. Ballots cast by military and overseas voters must be sent no later than 7 p.m. on Election Day and received close of business on the 8th day after the election (November 15).

Colorado voters can visit GoVoteColorado.gov to: