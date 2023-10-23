Halloween Tricks, Treats And Tales Are Creeping Their Way To Government House And Wascana Centre

CANADA, October 23 - Released on October 23, 2023

The Provincial Capital Commission (PCC) invites guests of all ages to get into the spooky spirit with a variety of frightful and fun Halloween programs at Government House and Wascana Centre this October.

"The PCC's Halloween programming captures the spirit of the spooky season for families and adults with unique events and activities," Minister Responsible for the PCC Don McMorris said. "I encourage everyone to sport their favourite costume, listen to some not-too-scary tales about the history of Government House, and the learn about some of the weird science happening at Wasana Centre. Come and create new memories with friends and family at two of Regina's best attractions."

Halloween haunts and happenings include:

Government House

Ghost story tours throughout the museum (4607 Dewdney Avenue, Regina) on Tuesday, October 24, from 5 to 8 p.m. Pre-registration is not required. This program is not recommended for children under 12 years of age.

Victorian Supernatural Theatrical Dance Performances at 6 p.m., 6:30 p.m., 7 p.m., 7:30 p.m., 8 p.m. and 8:30 p.m. on Thursday, October 26, Friday, October 27, and Monday, October 30. This program is not recommended for children under 12 years of age. This is a first come, first served event and space is limited for each performance.

For children of all ages, Tricks and Treats at Government House on Sunday, October 29 from 1 to 3:30 p.m. Dress in your Halloween best and enjoy family programming and special guests. No registration is required.

For details, visit governmenthousesk.ca.

Wascana Centre

Spooktacular on Saturday, October 28, from 1 to 4 p.m. inside Wascana Place (2900 Wascana Drive, Regina). No registration is required.

Join the Wascana Centre team for:

A haunted forest and scavenger hunt.

Meet reptilian friends from Prairie Aquatics and Exotics

An anatomy lesson that Dr. Frankenstein would support; watch as the PCC ecologist performs child-friendly animal dissections at 1:30, 2:30 and 3:30 p.m.

Mysterious crafts and Halloween games.

Pumpkin Way on Wednesday, November 1 on Walter Scott Way (the street along Wascana Lake and the QEII Gardens).

The public is invited to drop off carved pumpkins between 8 a.m. and 6 p.m. Return between 6 p.m. and 8 p.m. to see the pumpkins lit up and on display for the last time this Halloween season.

New this year at Pumpkin Way, farm animals from Fenek Farms will be onsite for a petting zoo from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m. The pumpkins will be donated to Fenek Farms as feed following the event.

For details, visit https://wascana.ca/

