MDC invites landowners to a prescribed burn workshop in Owensville on Nov. 3

OWENSVILLE, Mo. – The Missouri Department of Conservation (MDC) invites landowners to a prescribed burn workshop Nov. 3 on a private property in Owensville. This event will begin at 10 a.m. and conclude around 3 p.m.

Prescribed burning can be a valuable tool for managing native plant diversity and controlling undesirable vegetation, but it can be dangerous and ineffective when not used properly. This workshop will provide basic information on how to plan and execute a prescribed burn for land management.

Registration for this event is required and can be done at http://short.mdc.mo.gov/Z4v. Upon registration, participants will be asked to complete the virtual/online portion of the prescribed burn course. This online course is a mandatory prerequisite to the workshop, and there is a $25 fee to complete the online learning. Participants are asked to bring their certificate of completion to the workshop. To find the online learning portion, go to http://short.mdc.mo.gov/ZoU.

A demonstration burn will be conducted at the workshop if weather allows, so please dress accordingly with leather boots, leather gloves, and a long sleeve shirt and pants made of natural fibers such as cotton or wool. Water and snacks will be provided.

Questions about this event can be sent to Ryan Wescott at ryan.westcott@mdc.mo.gov. The address for the property is 1963 Nursing Home Road in Owensville.