Make Space Storage announces the acquisition of a new facility in Orillia, Ontario

Make Space Storage in Orillia Ontario

ORILLIA, ONTARIO, CANADA, October 23, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Make Space Storage is excited to announce the acquisition of its second storage facility in Orillia, Ontario. This strategic expansion marks the company's 12th location in the province, reinforcing its commitment to serving the storage needs of the Ontario community. Make Space Storage acquired HiWay United Storage on October 20, 2023.

Located at 40 United Drive in Orillia, this facility offers over 10,000 square feet of rentable space, including 75 convenient drive-up storage units and more than 30 parking spaces ideal for boats, RVs, or other vehicles. Positioned on the picturesque shores of Lake Simcoe, the new Orillia facility presents an outstanding opportunity for boating enthusiasts and those who embrace the great outdoors. Our secure units and hassle-free access offer peace of mind for valuable possessions, whether they are boats, recreational gear, or precious belongings. Designed to accommodate the unique needs of both residential and commercial customers, the Orillia location combines convenience and proximity to the breathtaking Lake Simcoe.

"We are thrilled to announce the acquisition of our second facility in Orillia, Ontario. This expansion underscores our dedication to serving the local community" said Eddie Conderan, General Manager of Storage Operations in Eastern Canada at Make Space Storage. "Our mission is to simplify the storage experience for our customers, and this new facility in Orillia allows us to do just that."

Customers interested in learning more about the newly acquired Orillia facility or reserving a storage unit can visit our website makespacestorage.ca. Make Space Storage continues to make storage simple by providing its customers with the ability to book, request a quote, and reserve their storage unit and parking spaces online while still experiencing outstanding customer service and a warm and welcoming atmosphere.

About Make Space Storage

Make Space Storage offers storage and moving services, such as portable storage container rentals, self-storage units, parking spot rentals and packing supplies. We have multiple easily accessible storage facilities in various cities in British Columbia, Alberta, Saskatchewan, Manitoba, and Ontario. The Make Space Storage brand is continually growing and expanding to new communities across Canada. With a growing network of over 30 locations, Make Space Storage is dedicated to simplifying the storage experience for customers.