Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,392 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 459,819 in the last 365 days.

Coming Soon: Powerball Double Play Feature

Second drawing creates chance to win in Powerball, Double Play or both

JACKSON, MISS. – The new Powerball® add-on feature, Double Play®, will soon give players another chance to match their Powerball® numbers in a separate drawing with a top cash prize of $10 million.

For an additional dollar, players may begin purchasing Powerball tickets with the Double Play option Sunday, Nov. 5. Double Play drawings occur approximately 30 minutes after each Powerball drawing on Monday, Wednesday and Saturday. The first Double Play drawing will occur Monday, Nov. 6.

Players will continue to choose five numbers from 1 to 69 and one Powerball number from 1 to 26 and will play the same set of numbers in both the main Powerball drawing and Double Play drawing. Powerball tickets including the Double Play feature will be eligible to win prizes in both drawings.

The Power Play® option will remain unchanged. Players can continue to add the Power Play option for an additional $1 per play. Players may choose to play both the Power Play and Double Play options. While Power Play increases Powerball winnings for all prize levels except the jackpot, it does not affect Double Play winnings.

For players who like using the multi-draw option, multi-draw options began decreasing by one starting with the Sept. 11 drawing. Players can access the complete draw-down schedule by visiting mslottery.com/powerball. Beginning Nov. 5, players will be able to resume purchasing up to 24 multi-draw advance drawings, including the current drawing.

###

You just read:

Coming Soon: Powerball Double Play Feature

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more