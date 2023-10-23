EB5AN’s Kindred Resort at Keystone Secured Rural EB-5 Loan Project Now Open to EB-5 Investors at $800,000
NEW YORK, NEW YORK, UNITED STATES OF AMERICA, October 23, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- EB5AN, a leading EB-5 investment fund manager, regional center operator, and consultancy firm, is pleased to announce the new Kindred Resort at Keystone secured loan rural EB-5 project. EB5AN is pleased to bring this best-in-class rural EB-5 loan project to market.
Sam Silverman and Mike Schoenfeld, managing partners of EB5AN, will be hosting a live project webinar on Wednesday, October 25, 2023, at 11:00 a.m. EST to introduce this new rural EB-5 project.
Kindred Resort at Keystone is a luxury ski-in/ski-out hotel and condominium development located just 55 feet from the main gondola at Keystone Ski Resort in Keystone, Colorado. The hotel will be managed by RockResorts, a subsidiary of Vail Resorts (NYSE: MTN). Condominium presales are strong, with 64 of 95 units presold with nonrefundable deposits.
Kindred Resort at Keystone’s development team includes both longtime local Colorado developers and Interland, an experienced global developer and “place maker.” The team has extensive experience in hospitality, residential, and mixed-use projects with more than $4 billion in total development.
The project is funded through developer equity, an equity investment by Enhanced Capital, C-PACE financing, and a senior construction loan from an institutional real estate lender.
The Kindred Resort at Keystone rural EB-5 project is structured as a secured loan. Initially, the EB-5 loan is secured by an equity pledge. Once the senior construction loan is repaid and the hotel is complete, the EB-5 loan will record a senior mortgage on the property. The security on the loan reduces the project’s financial risk to a minimum.
Construction is well underway. More than 740 jobs have already been created, which is enough for the first 74 EB-5 investors to meet the EB-5 program’s job creation requirements. The strong job creation to date greatly lowers the project’s immigration risk.
“We are thrilled to offer EB-5 investors a best-in-class secured loan project,” said Sam Silverman. “This EB-5 project offers all the benefits of being located in a rural TEA while limiting risk to a minimum. The hotel will be the first and only ski-in/ski-out hotel at Keystone Ski Resort, which is the fourth-most visited mountain resort in the United States. This highly popular location has strong demand for lodging accommodations, and the 107-room 4-star hotel will be a welcomed addition to Keystone.”
Mike Schoenfeld added, “This project is fully financed and does not depend on EB-5 investment to succeed. Its condominium unit sales are phenomenal, with 67% of inventory already presold. As a rural EB-5 project, Kindred Resort at Keystone is an $800,000 investment with access to reserved EB-5 visas and priority Form I-526E processing. The EB-5 loan is secured. The project also offers EB-5 investors an I-526E approval refund guaranty. It has a job creation guaranty—and over 740 jobs of the 1,000 needed by EB-5 investors are already created. Investors will be hard pressed to find an equally compelling rural EB-5 project on the market today.”
For more information about EB5AN’s Kindred Resort at Keystone loan offering, schedule a one-on-one call with EB5AN or send an email to info@eb5an.com.
Created in 1990, the EB-5 Immigrant Investor Visa has long been a gateway to the United States for foreign nationals living abroad, as well as for those already working or studying in the U.S. on nonimmigrant visas, including H-1B, L-1B, and F-1. Thousands of families from all over the world have successfully immigrated by making a job-creating investment in a U.S.-based business enterprise. The EB-5 program has facilitated billions of dollars of foreign direct investment into the United States and created tens of thousands of jobs over the last three decades.
EB5AN is an internationally known EB-5 investment fund manager, regional center operator, and consultancy that has facilitated EB-5 investments over $1.0 billion under the EB-5 Immigrant Investor Visa program. EB5AN works with firms in multiple industries to create high-quality direct and regional center-sponsored investment offerings throughout the United States, with a total development cost exceeding $4.1 billion. EB5AN’s portfolio of low-risk investments in world-class business ventures has served over 2,300 immigrant investors from more than 60 countries.
