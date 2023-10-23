ZE PowerGroup Secures Coveted Spot on the Chartis RiskTech100 and Claims Category Award
ZE PowerGroup secures 75th place on Chartis RiskTech100 and wins the Risk Data Aggregation and Reporting category, marking its impactful debut.
ZE PowerGroup continues to lead the charge in delivering cutting-edge solutions that empower businesses across all sectors to navigate and mitigate risk effectively”RICHMOND, BC, CANADA, October 23, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- ZE PowerGroup (ZE), a prominent player in the fields of business intelligence, information automation, and data analytics, is excited to unveil its noteworthy inclusion in the esteemed Chartis RiskTech100 ranking. ZE has secured the 75th position on the Chartis Risk100, marking its inaugural appearance on the list. ZE has also achieved the remarkable distinction of winning the Risk Data Aggregation and Reporting (Complex Data/Alt-data) category award.
Chartis RiskTech100 is a comprehensive and independent study conducted by Chartis Research, a leading provider of research and analysis in the global risk technology market. This ranking serves as the gold standard for evaluating and benchmarking risk and compliance technology companies worldwide. ZE’s inclusion in this illustrious list underscores its profound impact on the risk sector and unwavering commitment to pioneering innovation in risk management.
ZE has consistently pioneered solutions and services to enable data-driven organizations to achieve operational efficiency. The company's comprehensive data management platform, ZEMA™, has played a pivotal role in securing ZE's position as a leading technology provider. ZEMA offers a wide array of capabilities, including data management, aggregation, validation, modeling, automation, and seamless integration with third-party applications such as TIBCO Spotfire, Snowflake, energy/commodity trading risk management (E/CTRM) systems, settlements, Salesforce, and SAP.
Aiman El-Ramly, Chief Business Officer at ZE PowerGroup, shared his profound thoughts about this momentous achievement, stating, “We are honored to receive recognition on the Chartis RiskTech100. This recognition reflects our dedication and relentless pursuit of excellence in serving the risk sector.”
“ZE PowerGroup continues to lead the charge in delivering cutting-edge solutions that empower businesses across all sectors to navigate and mitigate risk effectively,” said Sid Dash, Chief Researcher at Chartis Research. “We at Chartis, are resolute in our commitment to shaping the future of risk technology.”
Chartis Research, renowned for its steadfast support in helping enterprises enhance risk management, corporate governance, and compliance, conducts thorough research and evaluations to curate the RiskTech100 ranking. The report serves as an invaluable benchmarking tool for participants in the risk technology market, encompassing diverse areas such as credit risk, operational risk, market risk, financial crime, cyber risk management, insurance risk, and regulatory requirements.
For the past 18 years, the RiskTech100 ranking has symbolized excellence and innovation demonstrated by companies in the risk technology domain. ZE PowerGroup's inclusion in this prestigious list further emphasizes its exceptional contributions to the industry and its unyielding pursuit of excellence.
