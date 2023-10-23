ZE PowerGroup Secures Coveted Spot on the Chartis RiskTech100 and Claims Category Award

ZEPowerGroup

ZE Data We Get It

2024 Chartis RiskTech100

Chartis RiskTech100

Chartis_2024_Risk Data Aggregation and Reporting Award

Chartis_2024_Risk Data Aggregation and Reporting Award

ZE PowerGroup secures 75th place on Chartis RiskTech100 and wins the Risk Data Aggregation and Reporting category, marking its impactful debut.

ZE PowerGroup continues to lead the charge in delivering cutting-edge solutions that empower businesses across all sectors to navigate and mitigate risk effectively”
— Sid Dash, Chief Researcher at Chartis Research
RICHMOND, BC, CANADA, October 23, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- ZE PowerGroup (ZE), a prominent player in the fields of business intelligence, information automation, and data analytics, is excited to unveil its noteworthy inclusion in the esteemed Chartis RiskTech100 ranking. ZE has secured the 75th position on the Chartis Risk100, marking its inaugural appearance on the list. ZE has also achieved the remarkable distinction of winning the Risk Data Aggregation and Reporting (Complex Data/Alt-data) category award.

Chartis RiskTech100 is a comprehensive and independent study conducted by Chartis Research, a leading provider of research and analysis in the global risk technology market. This ranking serves as the gold standard for evaluating and benchmarking risk and compliance technology companies worldwide. ZE’s inclusion in this illustrious list underscores its profound impact on the risk sector and unwavering commitment to pioneering innovation in risk management.

ZE has consistently pioneered solutions and services to enable data-driven organizations to achieve operational efficiency. The company's comprehensive data management platform, ZEMA™, has played a pivotal role in securing ZE's position as a leading technology provider. ZEMA offers a wide array of capabilities, including data management, aggregation, validation, modeling, automation, and seamless integration with third-party applications such as TIBCO Spotfire, Snowflake, energy/commodity trading risk management (E/CTRM) systems, settlements, Salesforce, and SAP.

Aiman El-Ramly, Chief Business Officer at ZE PowerGroup, shared his profound thoughts about this momentous achievement, stating, “We are honored to receive recognition on the Chartis RiskTech100. This recognition reflects our dedication and relentless pursuit of excellence in serving the risk sector.”

“ZE PowerGroup continues to lead the charge in delivering cutting-edge solutions that empower businesses across all sectors to navigate and mitigate risk effectively,” said Sid Dash, Chief Researcher at Chartis Research. “We at Chartis, are resolute in our commitment to shaping the future of risk technology.”

Chartis Research, renowned for its steadfast support in helping enterprises enhance risk management, corporate governance, and compliance, conducts thorough research and evaluations to curate the RiskTech100 ranking. The report serves as an invaluable benchmarking tool for participants in the risk technology market, encompassing diverse areas such as credit risk, operational risk, market risk, financial crime, cyber risk management, insurance risk, and regulatory requirements.

For the past 18 years, the RiskTech100 ranking has symbolized excellence and innovation demonstrated by companies in the risk technology domain. ZE PowerGroup's inclusion in this prestigious list further emphasizes its exceptional contributions to the industry and its unyielding pursuit of excellence.

Michelle Mollineaux
ZE PowerGroup Inc.
+1 778.296.4189
email us here
Visit us on social media:
LinkedIn
Twitter
Facebook
Instagram

Chartis Interview with Aiman El-Ramly, Chief Business Officer, ZE

You just read:

ZE PowerGroup Secures Coveted Spot on the Chartis RiskTech100 and Claims Category Award

Distribution channels: Agriculture, Farming & Forestry Industry, Aviation & Aerospace Industry, Banking, Finance & Investment Industry, Business & Economy, Chemical Industry, Companies, Energy Industry, Environment, Food & Beverage Industry, IT Industry ...


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

Contact
Michelle Mollineaux
ZE PowerGroup Inc.
+1 778.296.4189
Company/Organization
ZE PowerGroup Inc.
130 - 5920 No Two Road, BC
Richmond, British Columbia, V7C 4R9
Canada
+1 866-944-1469
Visit Website
Visit Newsroom
About

About ZE PowerGroup Inc.: ZE PowerGroup Inc. was established in 1995 to offer business intelligence, information automation, and data analytics services to businesses. Its proprietary software, ZEMA™, is a comprehensive data analytics platform designed to offer simple data management solutions to complex business problems cost-effectively. ZE continues to be ranked #1 for Data Management Firms for the Energy Risk Software Ranking 2023 and 10th in the 2023 ChartisEnergy50 rankings for innovative technology in the energy and fintech industry sectors. It also won the 2023 Stratus Cloud Computing award for private cloud for the third year. ZE’s offices are in Richmond, BC, Canada; London, UK; Singapore; and Houston, TX, USA. For more information, visit www.ze.com.

ZE PowerGroup Inc.

More From This Author
ZE PowerGroup announces strategic partnership with Fenics Market Data to distribute Energy and Commodities Market Data
ZE PowerGroup Secures Coveted Spot on the Chartis RiskTech100 and Claims Category Award
ZE PowerGroup Inc. Named a Global Leader in Cloud Computing
View All Stories From This Author