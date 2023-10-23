South Main Street / Interstate access road

Submit Release
Per St Albans City PD South Main Street by the Interstate Access Road is closed due to a crash. No further information is available currently.  The road will be closed until further notice.  Drivers are encouraged to seek alternative routes or expect delays. Any questions can be directed to St Albans City PD 802-524-2166

 

