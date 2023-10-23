Innova Debuts Highly Anticipated InnoWallet at Money20/20

InnoWallet - A Digital-First Payments Platform

Boasting Seamless Transactions & Exceptional Experiences, the Future of Digital Payments Begins with Innova’s Trailblazing Digital Wallet Solution

...InnoWallet platform acts as a seamless bridge for banks looking to enter the world of embedded finance as well as for digital brands aiming to extend digital wallet offerings to their clients.” — Uma Sankar Kopalle, Global Head - Banking & Financial Services Solutions

ATLANTA, GA, UNITED STATES, October 23, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Innova Solutions, a global digital transformation solutions provider, has just launched its new InnoWallet platform to an audience of banking and financial services leaders at Money20/20 in Las Vegas.

At its unveiling, the company described InnoWallet as a cutting-edge digital-first platform specifically designed to facilitate virtual payments through a versatile digital wallet. The product boasts an array of advanced features, including QR codes, contactless virtual cards, and biometric authentication.

“Our cutting-edge InnoWallet platform acts as a seamless bridge for banks looking to enter the world of embedded finance as well as for digital brands aiming to extend digital wallet offerings to their clients,” said Uma Sankar Kopalle, Global Head of Innova’s Banking & Financial Services Solutions.

“With InnoWallet, banks can unlock new revenue streams and strengthen customer relationships while digital brands can enhance their services with ease. Together, we can create a foundation primed for growth, enabling both banks and brands to elevate their top lines and deliver the ultimate in virtual payment experiences to their valued clients."

InnoWallet is set to provide an opportunity for banks to build stronger connections with digital brands through its competitive fees and value-added services. By offering innovative embedded payment products, banks can establish themselves as alternative providers—resulting in higher customer satisfaction and increased revenues through cross-selling and broader end-user adoption. Furthermore, InnoWallet provides a seamless and secure way to manage payments for digital wallet users. With features such as one-click payments and fast checkout, the platform makes it easier to pay for goods and services online.

Speaking from Money20/20, Shantala Sadananda—Innova’s President & Global Head of Banking, Financial Services, Communications, Media, Entertainment & Emerging Markets —remarked, “InnoWallet offers a unique chance for businesses to connect with their customers and integrate themselves into their daily routines. Our company strives to transform the banking and financial services industry by leveraging state-of-the-art technologies to deliver tailored services, enhance efficiency and security, and enable superior decision-making. We are thrilled to unveil this innovative product and eagerly anticipate its profound influence on digital enterprises, consumers, and financial institutions.”

To learn more about Innova’s InnoWallet solution, visit https://www.innovasolutions.com/events/money-20-20/

About Innova Solutions

Founded in 1998 and headquartered in Atlanta (Duluth), Georgia, Innova Solutions employs over 50,000 professionals worldwide and reports an annual revenue approaching $3 billion. Through global delivery centers across North America, Asia, and Europe, Innova delivers strategic technology and business transformation solutions to its clients, enabling them to operate as leaders within their fields. To learn more about Innova Solutions, please visit www.innovasolutions.com.