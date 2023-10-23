Submit Release
The Ambassador of Turkmenistan presented his credentials to the President of Tajikistan

23/10/2023

60

On October 23, 2023, a ceremony was held to present credentials by the newly appointed Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of Turkmenistan A.Gochmyradov to the President of the Republic of Tajikistan Emomali Rahmon.

The Ambassador conveyed greetings to the head of Tajikistan from the President of Turkmenistan Serdar Berdimuhamedov, who confirmed the commitment of the Turkmen state to traditional interstate dialogue that meets the interests of the two fraternal countries and peoples.

Emomali Rahmon congratulated the diplomat on his appointment to a responsible post and wished him further success in his diplomatic mission aimed at expanding and strengthening Turkmen-Tajik relations.

The President of Tajikistan, in turn, conveyed reciprocal wishes to the President of Turkmenistan Serdar Berdimuhamedov and the National Leader of the Turkmen people, Chairman of the Halk Maslahaty of Turkmenistan Gurbanguly Berdimuhamedov, and to the entire Turkmen people for further development and prosperity.

