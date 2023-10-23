Submit Release
News Search

There were 585 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 460,025 in the last 365 days.

Issues of cooperation between Turkmenistan and the EU were discussed

Issues of cooperation between Turkmenistan and the EU were discussed

23/10/2023

22

On October 23, 2023, a meeting was held between the Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs of Turkmenistan Myahri Byashimova and the Ambassador of the European Union to Turkmenistan Beata Peksa.

During the meeting, an exchange of views took place on current issues of interaction between Turkmenistan and the EU, as well as prospects for further cooperation in the context of the implementation of important projects, especially in the field of trade and economic cooperation, transport connectivity, energy, and also in the field of education.

The effective activities of the parties within the framework of the European Union - Central Asia cooperation format were also noted.

You just read:

Issues of cooperation between Turkmenistan and the EU were discussed

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more