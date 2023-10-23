Issues of cooperation between Turkmenistan and the EU were discussed

23/10/2023

On October 23, 2023, a meeting was held between the Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs of Turkmenistan Myahri Byashimova and the Ambassador of the European Union to Turkmenistan Beata Peksa.

During the meeting, an exchange of views took place on current issues of interaction between Turkmenistan and the EU, as well as prospects for further cooperation in the context of the implementation of important projects, especially in the field of trade and economic cooperation, transport connectivity, energy, and also in the field of education.

The effective activities of the parties within the framework of the European Union - Central Asia cooperation format were also noted.