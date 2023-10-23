Acceptance of credentials from new ambassadors

TAJIKISTAN, October 23 - On October 23, the Founder of Peace and National Unity - Leader of the Nation, President of the Republic of Tajikistan, Honorable Emomali Rahmon, accepted credentials from new extraordinary and plenipotentiary ambassadors of a number of foreign countries at the Palace of the Nation.

During the ceremony, Ambassadors Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of Turkmenistan Aymurad Kochmuradov, Islamic Republic of Iran Alireza Hakikiyan, Islamic Republic of Pakistan Muhammad Saeed Sarwar, Federal Republic of Germany York Schuegraf, French Republic Ms. Elsa Pignol, Confederation of Switzerland Salman Bal, Mongolia Dorjiyn Bayarkhou, the Socialist Republic of Vietnam Ms. Pham Thai Nii Mai, the Republic of the Philippines Ms. Maria Agnes Maglasang Cervantes and the Democratic People's Republic of Korea Sin Hong Chol presented credentials to the President of the Republic of Tajikistan, Honorable Emomali Rahmon, with greetings from the leadership of their countries.

The President of the country, Honorable Emomali Rahmon, during his speech, sincerely congratulated all the ambassadors on the occasion of their appointment to this highly responsible position in the Republic of Tajikistan, expressing confidence that their fruitful activity will be an effective factor in the development and strengthening of friendly relations and multifaceted cooperation between the countries.

The Leader of the Nation emphasized that Tajikistan considers the continuous development and strengthening of friendly relations and multidimensional beneficial cooperation with countries as an integral part of its foreign policy, which is implemented on the basis of the "open doors" principle.

Head of State Emomali Rahmon expressed Tajikistan's readiness to expand cooperation between the countries at the bilateral and multilateral level.

During the speech at the ceremony of acceptance of credentials, the President of the country expressed his opinion on the possibilities of the countries for the enhancement of relations in priority political, economic, commercial, cultural and humanitarian sectors and other areas beneficial for the parties.

The Leader of the Nation, Emomali Rahmon, deliberated on the strengthening of friendly relations and multifaceted beneficial cooperation of Tajikistan with Turkmenistan, the Islamic Republic of Iran, the Islamic Republic of Pakistan, the Federal Republic of Germany, the French Republic, the Swiss Confederation, Mongolia, the Socialist Republic of Vietnam, the Republic of the Philippines and the Democratic People's Republic of Korea.

It was emphasized that Tajikistan welcomes the continuation of cooperation with these countries in the framework of international and regional structures, including the United Nations.

The President stressed the willingness of Tajikistan to enrich the contents of relations between the countries in various areas of mutual interest, which have great unrealized potential.

Concluding his speech, President Emomali Rahmon once again wished all the ambassadors good luck and success in connection with the start of their activities and expressed the readiness of the Government of the Republic of Tajikistan to fully support them in fulfilling their diplomatic mission.