October 23, 2023

Each year October 23 is remarked as International Snow Leopard Day, this day centers to promote awareness and emphasize how crucial it is to conserve them. October 23, 2014, marked the inaugural International Snow Leopard Day. Since then, the day has been observed globally to focus attention on critical coordinate efforts that is needed to put in saving these magnificent animals among local communities living in the snow leopard ranges to protect their natural habitats. Recently Bhutan celebrated 9th Jhomolhari Festival emphasizing on mobilizing communities for snow leopard conservation, raising awareness about the significance of preserving these species that are so integral to Bhutan’s highland ecosystems and culture. In the recent survey carried out by The National Snow Leopard Survey confirmed the presence of 134 snow leopards in Bhutan. The Bhutan Foundation has been a steadfast supporter of our commitment to conservation and build awareness among our local societies in joining Snow Leopard Conservation and save the planet we share. Such remarkable day play a vital role in mobilizing communities for snow leopard conservation, raising awareness about the significance of preserving these majestic creatures in their natural habitat. The Snow Leopard Trust have identified 12 nations where snow leopard populations exist, and they work hard to safeguard snow leopards in all of their natural habitats, Bhutan is one of those nation focusing on protecting Snow Leopards living across our majestic Himalayan Mountain Ranges. Let us mark the day to the conclusion of poaching snow leopard and diffuse the awareness in conserving snow leopards.