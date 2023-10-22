Williston Barracks/DUI #2, DLS
CASE#: 23A1007015
RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Tyler Silva
STATION: Williston
CONTACT#: 802-878-7111
DATE/TIME: October 21, 2023 at 1514 hours
INCIDENT LOCATION: Higbee Road, Charlotte, VT
VIOLATION: DUI #2, DLS
ACCUSED: Christopher Carpentier
AGE: 35
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Charlotte, VT
SUMMARY OF INCIDENT: On October 21, 2023, at approximately 1514 hours, Troopers assigned to the Williston Barracks were dispatched to a report of a family fight at a residence on Higbee Road in the Town of Charlotte. Upon arriving at the residence, Troopers encountered Christopher Carpentier (35) of Charlotte, VT. While speaking with Carpentier, Troopers detected several signs of impairment. Subsequent investigation revealed that Carpentier had also operated a vehicle with a criminally suspended license on a public highway while under the influence of intoxicants.
Carpentier was ultimately arrested for DUI #2 and DLS. Carpentier was transported to the Williston Barracks for processing and flash cited into the Chittenden County Superior Court-Criminal Division on October 23, 2023 at 0930 hours,
COURT ACTION: Yes
COURT DATE/TIME: 10/23/23 at 0930
COURT: Chittenden
LODGED - LOCATION: N/A
*Please note: court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of
the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.
Tpr. Tyler Silva & K9 Axel
Vermont State Police
A Troop-Williston
2777 St. George Road
Williston, Vermont 05495
Tel: 802-878-7111