Submit Release
News Search

There were 177 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 459,758 in the last 365 days.

Williston Barracks/DUI #2, DLS

VSP News Release-Incident


STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE


NEWS RELEASE

       

CASE#: 23A1007015

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Tyler Silva                          

STATION: Williston                  

CONTACT#: 802-878-7111


DATE/TIME: October 21, 2023 at 1514 hours

INCIDENT LOCATION: Higbee Road, Charlotte, VT

VIOLATION: DUI #2, DLS


ACCUSED: Christopher Carpentier                                              

AGE: 35

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Charlotte, VT


SUMMARY OF INCIDENT: On October 21, 2023, at approximately 1514 hours, Troopers assigned to the Williston Barracks were dispatched to a report of a family fight at a residence on Higbee Road in the Town of Charlotte. Upon arriving at the residence, Troopers encountered Christopher Carpentier (35) of Charlotte, VT. While speaking with Carpentier, Troopers detected several signs of impairment. Subsequent investigation revealed that Carpentier had also operated a vehicle with a criminally suspended license on a public highway while under the influence of intoxicants.


Carpentier was ultimately arrested for DUI #2 and DLS. Carpentier was transported to the Williston Barracks for processing and flash cited into the Chittenden County Superior Court-Criminal Division on October 23, 2023 at 0930 hours,  



COURT ACTION: Yes

COURT DATE/TIME: 10/23/23 at 0930          

COURT: Chittenden

LODGED - LOCATION: N/A  


*Please note:  court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of

the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.



Tpr. Tyler Silva & K9 Axel

Vermont State Police

A Troop-Williston

2777 St. George Road

Williston, Vermont 05495

Tel: 802-878-7111



You just read:

Williston Barracks/DUI #2, DLS

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more