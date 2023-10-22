Williston Barracks/DUI #2, DLS

VSP News Release-Incident





STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE





NEWS RELEASE

CASE#: 23A1007015

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Tyler Silva

STATION: Williston

CONTACT#: 802-878-7111





DATE/TIME: October 21, 2023 at 1514 hours

INCIDENT LOCATION: Higbee Road, Charlotte, VT

VIOLATION: DUI #2, DLS





ACCUSED: Christopher Carpentier

AGE: 35

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Charlotte, VT





SUMMARY OF INCIDENT: On October 21, 2023, at approximately 1514 hours, Troopers assigned to the Williston Barracks were dispatched to a report of a family fight at a residence on Higbee Road in the Town of Charlotte. Upon arriving at the residence, Troopers encountered Christopher Carpentier (35) of Charlotte, VT. While speaking with Carpentier, Troopers detected several signs of impairment. Subsequent investigation revealed that Carpentier had also operated a vehicle with a criminally suspended license on a public highway while under the influence of intoxicants.





Carpentier was ultimately arrested for DUI #2 and DLS. Carpentier was transported to the Williston Barracks for processing and flash cited into the Chittenden County Superior Court-Criminal Division on October 23, 2023 at 0930 hours,









COURT ACTION: Yes

COURT DATE/TIME: 10/23/23 at 0930

COURT: Chittenden

LODGED - LOCATION: N/A





*Please note: court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of

the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.