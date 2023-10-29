America’s Boating Channel Features TOP 5 STAND-UP PADDLING TIPS from the ACA on Smart TV

TOP 5 STAND-UP PADDLING TIPS bit.ly/ACAonTV

RALEIGH, NORTH CAROLINA, USA, October 29, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- America’s Boating Channel™, the U.S. Coast Guard funded boating safety and boater education video service produced by United States Power Squadrons® (USPS), is now featuring TOP 5 STAND-UP PADDLING TIPS from the ACA (American Canoe Association), the national nonprofit organization that serves the broader paddling public through a variety of educational, stewardship, and competitive initiatives, on America’s Boating Channel’s smart TV and online services.

In TOP 5 STAND-UP PADDLING TIPS, the ACA offers valuable tips that will help viewers stay safe and get the most out of their time on the water. The widely appealing video, produced in partnership with the ACA by Heliconia Productions with special thanks to BIC SUP, will be Featured Now on America’s Boating Channel’s free smart TV app on Apple TV, Roku, and Fire TV, on AmericasBoatingChannel.com, and on its YouTube channel, as well as Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, and other social networks from October 29 through November 3.

The announcement was made by America’s Boating Channel’s Vice President of Smart TV, Kathy Strachan, and the ACA’s Safety, Education, and Instruction Department Director, Kelsey Bracewell.

“With stand-up paddling the fastest growing recreational boating activity, we’re especially pleased to feature the ACA’s TOP 5 STAND-UP PADDLING TIPS this week on our smart TV and online services. Viewers can now also tune-in anytime to the ACA’s large assortment of titles on a variety of paddlesports topics to help enable this large and rapidly expanding group of boaters to safely enjoy all aspects of paddling and have more fun on the water at bit.ly/ACAonTV,” said Kathy Strachan.

Kelsey Bracewell added, “We’re delighted to have TOP 5 STAND-UP PADDLING TIPS featured now on America’s Boating Channel and to enable viewers to check-out more videos on stand-up paddleboarding as well as kayak fishing, canoeing, recreational kayaking, and paddling with kids at bit.ly/ACAonTV. These video collections not only address important skills, tips, and tricks, but also highlight critical knowledge such as trip planning, hazard awareness and avoidance, multi-use waterway navigation, and proper life jacket wear.”

Thanks to our partnerships with the U.S. Coast Guard, America’s Boating Channel and the ACA are working together to increase the accessibility and impact of paddlesport safety messaging,” concluded Strachan.

Smart TV viewers can subscribe to America’s Boating Channel for free on Apple TV, Roku, and FireTV using their remotes.

On Apple TV, viewers can click on Store in their top toolbar, then search for Americas Boating Channel and select Get to install the app. On Roku, viewers can select Store, click on Channels, then search for Americas Boating Channel and add the channel. On FireTV, viewers can go to Apps on their FireTV Main Menu, then search for Americas Boating Channel and select Get to install the app.

Online, the best way to access the flagship video service offering for free is at AmericasBoatingChannel.com.

Viewers can still also subscribe at no charge to America’s Boating Channel on YouTube to access the service’s original award-winning boating safety and boater education videos.

About America’s Boating Channel

America’s Boating Channel™ is produced for United States Power Squadrons® (USPS) by Lafferty Media Partners (LMP) under a grant from the Sport Fish Restoration and Boating Trust Fund, administered by the U.S. Coast Guard. The service features professionally produced, high-definition, safe boating and boater education videos, along with boating themed entertainment and informational television programs. America’s Boating Channel has been recognized with the National Boating Industry Safety Award as the 2021 Top Marine Media Outlet, and with the 2022 International Boating and Water Safety Summit Communication Award for the top Video Public Service Announcement (PSA) Series. AmericasBoatingChannel.com

About the ACA

Founded in 1880, the ACA (American Canoe Association) is a 501(c)(3) national nonprofit organization serving the broader paddling public by providing education related to all aspects of paddling, stewardship support to help protect paddling environments, and sanctioning of programs and events to promote paddlesport competition, exploration, and recreation. Based in Fredericksburg, Virginia, the ACA (@acapaddlesports) is the oldest member-based paddlesport recreation, competition, and conservation association in the United States. The ACA has a network of members and affiliated clubs and organizations spanning every U.S. state and 45 countries, who range from elite level competitors and internationally recognized instructors to recreational novices and beginner paddlers. AmericanCanoe.org

Media Contacts

Kaycee Maas

The ACA

+1 540-907-4460

kmaas@americancanoe.org

