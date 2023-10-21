Derby Barracks / Missing persons

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

CASE#: 23A5005007

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Detective Sgt. David Robillard

STATION: VSP Derby Barracks

CONTACT#: 802-334-8881

DATE/TIME: Oct. 15, 2023

INCIDENT LOCATION: Northern Vermont

INCIDENT TYPE: Missing persons

MISSING PERSON NO. 1: Jahim Solomon

AGE: 21

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Pittsfield, Massachusetts

MISSING PERSON NO. 2: Eric White

AGE: 21

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Chicopee, Massachusetts

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:

The Vermont State Police is investigating a missing-persons case involving two men from Massachusetts who were last known to have been in northern Vermont.

Jahim Solomon, 21, of Pittsfield and Eric White, 21, of Chicopee were reported missing to police in Vermont on Oct. 15, 2023. In separate reports to the Stowe Police Department and the Vermont State Police, relatives of the men said they had been traveling together, had not been touch with their families for several days, and the relatives were unable to reach them. The families reported that Solomon and White had been in the areas of Burlington, Lowell, Morrisville and Stowe. These disappearances occurred under suspicious circumstances, and there are concerns for the welfare of Solomon and White.

Solomon is described as 5 feet 6 inches tall, weighing 180 pounds with a muscular build, with blue/hazel eyes and brown hair. He was last reported to be wearing a gray sweatshirt, sweatpants, and an orange camouflage baseball hat with the letters DBF.





White is described as 5 feet 9 to 5 feet 10 inches tall, weighing 180 pounds, with black hair and brown eyes.

Anyone with information regarding the whereabouts of Solomon and White is asked to call the Vermont State Police in Derby at 802-334-8881. Individuals may also leave anonymous tips online at https://vsp.vermont.gov/tipsubmit.

No further details are currently available. The Vermont State Police will provide updates as the investigation continues.

- 30 -