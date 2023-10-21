Derby Barracks / Missing persons
STATE OF VERMONT
DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY
VERMONT STATE POLICE
CASE#: 23A5005007
RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Detective Sgt. David Robillard
STATION: VSP Derby Barracks
CONTACT#: 802-334-8881
DATE/TIME: Oct. 15, 2023
INCIDENT LOCATION: Northern Vermont
INCIDENT TYPE: Missing persons
MISSING PERSON NO. 1: Jahim Solomon
AGE: 21
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Pittsfield, Massachusetts
MISSING PERSON NO. 2: Eric White
AGE: 21
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Chicopee, Massachusetts
SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:
The Vermont State Police is investigating a missing-persons case involving two men from Massachusetts who were last known to have been in northern Vermont.
Jahim Solomon, 21, of Pittsfield and Eric White, 21, of Chicopee were reported missing to police in Vermont on Oct. 15, 2023. In separate reports to the Stowe Police Department and the Vermont State Police, relatives of the men said they had been traveling together, had not been touch with their families for several days, and the relatives were unable to reach them. The families reported that Solomon and White had been in the areas of Burlington, Lowell, Morrisville and Stowe. These disappearances occurred under suspicious circumstances, and there are concerns for the welfare of Solomon and White.
Solomon is described as 5 feet 6 inches tall, weighing 180 pounds with a muscular build, with blue/hazel eyes and brown hair. He was last reported to be wearing a gray sweatshirt, sweatpants, and an orange camouflage baseball hat with the letters DBF.
White is described as 5 feet 9 to 5 feet 10 inches tall, weighing 180 pounds, with black hair and brown eyes.
Anyone with information regarding the whereabouts of Solomon and White is asked to call the Vermont State Police in Derby at 802-334-8881. Individuals may also leave anonymous tips online at https://vsp.vermont.gov/tipsubmit.
No further details are currently available. The Vermont State Police will provide updates as the investigation continues.
- 30 -