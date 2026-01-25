Royalton Barracks / DUI & Unlawful Trespass
STATE OF VERMONT
AGENCY OF PUBLIC SAFETY
VERMONT STATE POLICE
NEWS RELEASE
CASE#: 26B2000356
RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Daniel Arrato
STATION: Vermont State Police - Royalton Barracks
CONTACT#: 802-234-9933
DATE/TIME: 01/23/2026 – approximately 11:58 pm
INCIDENT LOCATION: Strafford Road / Hoyt Hill Rd
TOWN: Tunbridge
ACCUSED: Matthew L. Tobin
AGE: 45
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Sharon, VT
SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:
On 01/23/2026, at approximately 11:58 pm, Troopers from the Vermont State Police - Royalton Barracks responded to a residence in Tunbridge for the report of an intoxicated male attempting to gain entry into a residence. While en route to the residence, Troopers located a vehicle off the roadway on Strafford Road. Investigation revealed Tobin had operated a motor vehicle while impaired. Tobin was placed under arrest for suspicion of DUI & Unlawful Trespass, and released with a criminal citation to appear at the below date/time/location.
COURT ACTION: YES
COURT DATE/TIME: 02/18/2026 at 08:30 am
COURT: Orange (Chelsea)
MUG SHOT: Attached
