Royalton Barracks / DUI & Unlawful Trespass

STATE OF VERMONT

AGENCY OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

 

NEWS RELEASE       

CASE#: 26B2000356

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Daniel Arrato                  

STATION: Vermont State Police - Royalton Barracks             

CONTACT#: 802-234-9933

 

DATE/TIME: 01/23/2026 – approximately 11:58 pm

INCIDENT LOCATION: Strafford Road / Hoyt Hill Rd

TOWN: Tunbridge

 

ACCUSED: Matthew L. Tobin

AGE: 45

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Sharon, VT

 

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:

On 01/23/2026, at approximately 11:58 pm, Troopers from the Vermont State Police - Royalton Barracks responded to a residence in Tunbridge for the report of an intoxicated male attempting to gain entry into a residence. While en route to the residence, Troopers located a vehicle off the roadway on Strafford Road. Investigation revealed Tobin had operated a motor vehicle while impaired. Tobin was placed under arrest for suspicion of DUI & Unlawful Trespass, and released with a criminal citation to appear at the below date/time/location.

 

COURT ACTION: YES

COURT DATE/TIME: 02/18/2026 at 08:30 am  

COURT: Orange (Chelsea)

MUG SHOT: Attached

 

