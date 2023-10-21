Juno-Award Winning Rapper, Celebrity Chef And Food Network Star Roger Mooking Releases Sixth Studio Album "Soundbites"
NEW ALBUM SOUNDTRACKS NEW BOOK "CURIOUS SOUNDS" HITTING SHELVES OCTOBER 24THNEW YORK, NEW YORK, USA, October 21, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Today Juno-award winning Toronto rapper, globally recognized celebrity chef, restaurateur, author and star of popular Food Network and Cooking Channel shows Man Fire Food, Everyday Exotic and Heat Seekers ROGER MOOKING releases his sixth rap album titled "SOUNDBITES" along with his new visual from the project "I Can't Stand."
While globally recognized as one of of North America's leading celebrity chefs with a growing culinary empire spanning restaurants, TV, books and more, Roger Mooking began his multi-creative career as a ground-breaking rapper that helped shape Canada's contemporary Hip Hop scene as a solo artist and founding member of groups Maximum Definitive and Bass is Base. The Trinidadian-born, Canadian raised Hip Hop lyricist has a discography spanning five honor with a Juno award and Juno award nominations.
In recognition of Hip Hop 50, Roger has released "SOUNDBITES," his sixth studio album. Inspired by the fact that the average human attention span lasts 8.25 seconds, "SOUNDBITES" is a lyrical opus of fleeting tracks celebrating music, community, creativity, chaos and explores how time shapes and defines the world, especially from a Black perspective. The tracks are comprised of three parts, which mirror the arc of a life – the Learning, the Living, and the Leaving. "SOUNDBITES" is also the soundtrack to Roger's forthcoming new book, Curious Sounds: A Dialogue in Three Movements which releases on Tuesday October 24th.
SOUNDBITES TRACKLIST:
01 Blank
02 Aquatic Inferno
03 Its My Birthday
04 Im An Adult
05 Francescas Reading Room
06 Pretty Penny
07 Listen To Granny
08 Practice Daily
09 The Other Guy Returns
10 Stuck On Stoopid
11 The City 2.0
12 I Cant Stand It
13 Screwface Capital (feat Mastermind)
14 Played Out
15 Fearless
16 When Words Fail
17 Imagine That
18 Twice A Child (feat francesca ekwuyasi)
19 Black Death (feat Jully Black & francesca ekwuyasi)
ABOUT ROGER MOOKING
Roger Mooking is well known as a celebrity chef and the host of such television shows as the Cooking Channel's Man Fire Food and Everyday Exotic; he is also a Juno-Award winning recording artist with five albums to his credit and a visual artist who creates immersive experiences that merge the visual, sonic, and culinary arts.
CONNECT WITH ROGER MOOKING
