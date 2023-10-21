Launch of activity of a poultry breeding enterprise "Zarkoron" LLC in Muminobod district

TAJIKISTAN, October 21 - On October 21, the Founder of Peace and National Unity - Leader of the Nation, President of the Republic of Tajikistan, Honorable Emomali Rahmon, while visiting the agro-industrial complex of "Zarkoron" LLC, also launched the activity of a poultry enterprise.

The enterprise was built on an area of 600 square meters, where broiler chickens are grown. Currently, 4500 chickens are bred in this factory, and the chicken care process is automated. Broilers are raised for 45 days and then slaughtered. The standard weight of broiler chicken is up to 2.2 kilograms, and it is exported to domestic markets as dietary meat. According to the perspective, the production capacity of the enterprise will be more than 100 tons per year, and the volume of production will increase in the next stages.

President Emomali Rahmon, during his visit to the poultry factory, highly appreciated the activity of the enterprise and the possibilities of growing meat chickens, and tasked the officials to increase production and supply the domestic market with its own products.

It was reported that the construction of the chicken breeding enterprise was completed in 3 stages, and in the second and third stages, the construction of two more workshops is planned to increase the number of birds.

The Head of State Emomali Rahmon was informed that in the agro-industrial complex of the "Zarkoron" LLC there is also a laying hen breeding enterprise with 4500 hens. Currently, the company produces up to 4,000 eggs per day, and the volume of production will increase when it is fully operational. Now this factory has a special position in the domestic market with the production of high-quality products.

The President of the country expressed his gratitude for the initiatives of businessmen for their cooperation in implementing the goals of the Government of the country, and gave specific instructions to the officials for further expansion of development and construction works.

It is worth noting that a part of the complex of existing facilities of the agro-industrial complex of "Zarkoron" LLC is a nursery for rare birds, which was built on an area of 1.20 hectares. There are 7 types of birds in this forest of rare birds, such as 2 thousand 574 partridges, 217 ornamental brahma birds, 64 pheasants, 1445 coral birds, 14 peacocks and 23 pigeons.

All existing birds are adapted to the climate and terrain of Muminobod district, and the goal of establishing a nursery is to increase the population of these types of birds. Now the care of birds is carried out in natural conditions, and the breeding process is under the strict control of specialists. The foundation of the rare bird nursery in the agro-industrial area of "Zarkoron" LLC of Muminobod district is one of the areas designed for the 35th anniversary of the state independence and has become one of the most beautiful tourist spots.

During the visit, the Head of State Emomali Rahmon paid attention to the breeding of pheasant, which is one of the rare beautiful birds, and gave useful advice to the officials to increase the population of this type of bird.