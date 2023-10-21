Commissioning of the highway of local importance Muminobod-Ghesh-Childukhtaron

TAJIKISTAN, October 21 - On October 21, the Founder of Peace and National Unity - Leader of the Nation, President of the Republic of Tajikistan, Honorable Emomali Rahmon, put in commission the highway of local importance Muminobod-Ghesh-Childukhtaron in Muminobod district of Khatlon Province.

This road was built within the framework of the action plan dedicated to the 35th anniversary of the state independence of the Republic of Tajikistan and the instructions of the Honorable Head of State Emomali Rahmon by the management of "Zarkoron" LLC in a short time and in accordance with modern construction standards.

Honorable Leader of the Nation Emomali Rahmon was informed that the distance of the constructed road is 12 kilometers and construction works have been completed at the cost of 10 million and 400 thousand somoni. This road belongs to the 4th category of traffic. Local specialists and workers were mainly involved in the repair and reconstruction of the road.

The important local highway Muminobod-Ghesh-Childukhtaron helps to connect the districts bordering Muminobod district. The construction of the road has especially pleased the local residents who use it every day.

This road connects Muminobod district to Khovaling, Baljuvon and Temurmalik districts and provides favorable conditions for domestic and foreign tourists.

The construction project of the Chashmasor-Langar road section, Kulob city roads, the construction of the Tugarak-Shamsiddin Shohin highway section was also presented here. In particular, it should be noted that the design works of the sections of the Chashmasor-Langar and Tugarak-Shamsiddin Shohin highways have been fully completed and are under consideration by the state expert.

It is natural that the construction of roads contributes to the improvement of the economic and social situation of the cities and districts of the republic and the rise of the population's standard of living, and solves people's problems. With this in mind, the Government of the country, especially the Honorable Leader of the Nation, Emomali Rahmon, attaches primary importance to the issue of road construction and renovation.

In the mountainous district of Muminobod, which is known as a tourist area, the infrastructure of the transport sector is being improved every year, which helps to attract more domestic and foreign tourists.



It should be mentioned that during this year construction works were carried out by "Zarkoron" LLC on several roads of local importance, and in total 20 kilometers of roads were asphalted by this company.