St Albans // Aggravated Disorderly Conduct

CASE#: 23A2006084

RANK / TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Christopher Finley

STATION: St Albans

CONTACT#: (802) 524-5993

DATE/TIME: October 13, 2023, at approximately 1530 hours

INCIDENT LOCATION: Buck Hollow Rd, Fairfax

VIOLATION: Aggravated Disorderly Conduct, Negligent Operation

ACCUSED: Aaron Howard

AGE: 27

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Bakersfield, Vermont

VICTIM: Gary Benoit

AGE: 66

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Fairfax, VT

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:

On October 13 2023, at approximately 1530 hours, Troopers from the Vermont State Police – St Albans Barracks were notified of a road rage incident on Buck Hollow Rd in Fairfax VT. Investigation revealed that Howard passed Benoit, stopped his vehicle blocking the roadway, and exited the vehicle acting in a violent and tumultuous manner. Howard was issued a citation for Aggravated Disorderly Conduct and Negligent Operation. He is scheduled to be arraigned in Vermont Superior Court – Franklin Criminal Division on 11/21/23 at 0830hrs.