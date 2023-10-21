St Albans // Aggravated Disorderly Conduct
STATE OF VERMONT
DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY
VERMONT STATE POLICE
NEWS RELEASE
CASE#: 23A2006084
RANK / TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Christopher Finley
STATION: St Albans
CONTACT#: (802) 524-5993
DATE/TIME: October 13, 2023, at approximately 1530 hours
INCIDENT LOCATION: Buck Hollow Rd, Fairfax
VIOLATION: Aggravated Disorderly Conduct, Negligent Operation
ACCUSED: Aaron Howard
AGE: 27
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Bakersfield, Vermont
VICTIM: Gary Benoit
AGE: 66
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Fairfax, VT
SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:
On October 13 2023, at approximately 1530 hours, Troopers from the Vermont State Police – St Albans Barracks were notified of a road rage incident on Buck Hollow Rd in Fairfax VT. Investigation revealed that Howard passed Benoit, stopped his vehicle blocking the roadway, and exited the vehicle acting in a violent and tumultuous manner. Howard was issued a citation for Aggravated Disorderly Conduct and Negligent Operation. He is scheduled to be arraigned in Vermont Superior Court – Franklin Criminal Division on 11/21/23 at 0830hrs.