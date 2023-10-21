Submit Release
News Search

There were 463 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 460,204 in the last 365 days.

St Albans // Aggravated Disorderly Conduct

 

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

NEWS RELEASE

 

CASE#: 23A2006084

RANK / TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Christopher Finley                              

STATION: St Albans

CONTACT#: (802) 524-5993

 

DATE/TIME: October 13, 2023, at approximately 1530 hours

INCIDENT LOCATION: Buck Hollow Rd, Fairfax

VIOLATION: Aggravated Disorderly Conduct, Negligent Operation

 

ACCUSED: Aaron Howard

AGE: 27

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Bakersfield, Vermont

 

VICTIM:  Gary Benoit

AGE: 66

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Fairfax, VT

 

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:

 

On October 13 2023, at approximately 1530 hours, Troopers from the Vermont State Police – St Albans Barracks were notified of a road rage incident on Buck Hollow Rd in Fairfax VT. Investigation revealed that Howard passed Benoit, stopped his vehicle blocking the roadway, and exited the vehicle acting in a violent and tumultuous manner. Howard was issued a citation for Aggravated Disorderly Conduct and Negligent Operation. He is scheduled to be arraigned in Vermont Superior Court – Franklin Criminal Division on 11/21/23 at 0830hrs.

 

You just read:

St Albans // Aggravated Disorderly Conduct

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more