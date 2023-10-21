【Develop Hong Kong visitor market】“Experience Macao, Unlimited” Carnival entices travelers to Macao for autumn and winter events

MACAU, October 21 - 【MGTO】Brand-new destination branding video “Experience Macao”

Unveiled by Macao Government Tourism Office (MGTO) at MCP Central in Hong Kong today (21 October), the “Experience Macao, Unlimited” Carnival is manifesting Macao’s colorful “tourism +” offerings and warm hospitality towards Hong Kong residents for two days. The 70th Macau Grand Prix and Light up Macao 2023 are spotlighted among other spectacular events coming up in November and December. There are stage performances, interactive games, exhibition and workshops that attract Hong Kongers to Macao for vacation and spending.

Vigorous destination marketing in Hong Kong

MGTO Director Maria Helena de Senna Fernandes, President of the Sports Bureau and Coordinator of Macau Grand Prix Organizing Committee, Pun Weng Kun, Director-General of the Automobile General Association Macao-China and Coordinator of the Sporting Subcommittee of Macau Grand Prix Organizing Committee, Chong Coc Veng and members of the Macau Grand Prix Organizing Committee, attended the opening ceremony together with other guests. Director Senna Fernandes expressed in her address that provisional figures revealed an aggregate of over 5.3 million Hong Kong visitor arrivals to Macao between January and September 2023. Besides a blend of traditional and electronic marketing, a diversity of initiatives is adopted in destination marketing overall. The Office will keep collaborating with different entities in designing Macao travel itineraries that cater to different visitor market segments in Hong Kong.

Brand-new destination branding video debuts

Since 2007, MGTO has centered destination promotion around the theme “Experience Macao”. Released at the carnival opening today, the brand-new destination branding video carries on the same concept. Vibrant scenes from fresh angles are highlighted by well-chosen music and sound effect to set off the rich destination appeal, radiant from its unique architecture, Historic Centre of Macao, traditional culture, gastronomy, events and festivals. The promotional video presents an enchanting symphony of Macao’s East-meets-West culture, unique aroma and modern splendor, inviting audiences to embark upon their wondrous journey to “Experience Macao”.

Experience lively vibes in four zones

Splendid colors and LED lights are part of the backdrop design to emit carnival vibes. There are four themed zones as follows: events and festivals, community tourism, destination drawcards — “UNESCO Creative City of Gastronomy” and “Historic Centre of Macao”, and performance stage. There are wonderful performances and activities great for Hong Kong residents of different age groups to enjoy and hence feel the charm of the diverse destination.

Hong Kong idols dazzle the stage

The opening ceremony was enlivened by the celebrated Hong Kong emcee Sammy Leung. Several popular artists including Alton Wong and Tiger Yau of the boy group Mirror, George Au of the boy group P1X3L, and Yumi Chung shared with spectators the latest fun and entertainment, culinary delights, community gems, events and World Heritage attractions in Macao. They also delivered wonderful singing and dance performances and played interactive games with spectators. Their dazzling presence enchanted a large crowd of audience and fans.

Display of racing cars for Macau Grand Prix on platinum jubilee

With the advent of the 70th Macau Grand Prix next month, the carnival recreates the thrill of this international motor-racing event in Hong Kong. Participants can play the simulator at the “VR Macao Circuit Challenge” and enjoy the exhilaration of speeding along the Guia Circuit. The game also bestows chances to win actual tickets to the 70th Macau Grand Prix. Hong Kong racing driver Lo Sze Ho attended a photo session to meet with carnival visitors. Two race cars of Lo Sze Ho are exhibited at the carnival for audience’s advance glimpse before they will dart along the Guia Circuit this year.

Check-in hotspots + interactive games + parent-and-child workshops

In parallel with the popular culture of travelers’ social check-in, the carnival features a series of check-in spots themed around events and community tourism, such as the Macau Grand Prix, Light up Macao 2023, backdrop of Rotunda de Carlos da Maia and distinctive floral wall. Other fun experiences include an electric current avoider game, instant photography with MAK MAK and the interactive game “Community Travel with MAK MAK”. Many locals and visitors are drawn to enjoy the carnival bustling with life. Two parent-and-child workshops, the Kaleidoscope Workshop and String Art Workshop, attract family participants for leisure crafts.

Limited-time travel products on sale

During the carnival, several travel agencies are selling limited-time Macao travel products. A maximum of 500$ discount can be enjoyed at purchase of certain Macao travel products at participating travel agencies. Buyers of certain hotel packages are granted a Macau Pass as well.

Tap the second largest visitor market

Hong Kong is the second largest visitor market for Macao. Since easing of travel restrictions early this year, MGTO has been carrying on a series of vigorous promotions and special offers to tap the great potential of the Hong Kong market. Tourism industry leaders, KOLs, students and teachers in Hong Kong were invited to visit Macao for a first-hand experience of Macao’s offerings in tourism and other fields. Special offers on Hong Kong-Macao transport tickets were rolled out at two stages. The Office also led a delegation of Macao’s travel trade to participate in the 37th International Travel Expo Hong Kong. Roadshows were rolled out to boost summer visits. In addition, the Office partnered with a Hong Kong airline to promote twin-destination travel to Hong Kong and Macao among the Philippines’ tourism and MICE sectors. MGTO has been carrying out an all-rounded market campaign with the hope to attract Hong Kong travelers to Macao for holistic and excellent travel experiences, extend their length of stay and invigorate the tourism economy.