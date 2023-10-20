Welcoming of the distinguished guest in Muminobod district

TAJIKISTAN, October 20 - In continuation of his working trip, the Founder of Peace and National Unity - Leader of the Nation, President of the Republic of Tajikistan, Honorable Emomali Rahmon, arrived in Muminobod district of Khatlon Province to familiarize himself with the living conditions of the people, to open a number of facilities in the sectors of education, industry, tourism and agriculture.

At the temporary airport of the district, the great Leader of the Nation was warmly welcomed by residents of various professions and active youth.