Opening of the additional building of general secondary education institution No. 10 in Buston village of Muminobod district

TAJIKISTAN, October 21 - On October 21, the Founder of Peace and National Unity - Leader of the Nation, President of the Republic of Tajikistan, Honorable Emomali Rahmon, inaugurated the additional building of the general secondary education institution No. 10 in the village of Buston, Muminobod district.

The additional building consists of 2 floors, and its construction was completed taking into account the increase in the population of the village and the unfavorable condition of the previous school building. 11 spacious and modern classrooms have been built in the new building and it is intended for 480 students in 2 shifts.

In particular, there are 4 scientific classrooms in this facility, in which, considering the requirements of modern times, the study of chemistry, physics and biology is carried out using all educational tools. Also, in other classrooms, students are taught lessons using electronic boards, such sophisticated conditions will contribute to the improvement of the quality of education and better explanation of educational topics.

Inside the new building, a separate "Child Development" classroom has been established, where 30 persons are taught. This classroom provides favorable conditions for preparing children for educational activities and improving their literacy.

The construction of the additional building of this institution was started in 2022 by the implementation group of the project of reconstruction and continuation of the construction of secondary education institutions in the Republic of Tajikistan with the contribution of the Government of the Republic of Tajikistan and the Islamic Development Bank.

The President of the Republic of Tajikistan, Honorable Emomali Rahmon, highly commended the opportunities and conditions provided in the new building and tasked the students to use these opportunities comprehensively and effectively for the purpose of studying various subjects, mastering modern sciences and learning foreign languages.