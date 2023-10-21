Opening of the additional building of general secondary education institution No. 12 in the village of Hanatarosh of Muminobod district

TAJIKISTAN, October 21 - In continuation of working trip in the district of Muminobod, the Founder of Peace and National Unity - Leader of the Nation, President of the Republic of Tajikistan, Emomali Rahmon, put in commission the additional building of the general secondary education institution No. 12 in the village of Hanatarosh of the district.

The additional educational building is designed for 1500 students in two shifts and consists of 2 floors and a basement. The facility has 24 classrooms, which provide favorable conditions for students to study sciences. Regarding the study of exact subjects, separate chemistry, biology, geometry, physics and geography classrooms have been established in the new building of the school, where students conduct practical training.

Studying the nuances of working with computers and the ability to use modern equipment is conducted in a separate educational classroom. Also, learning of foreign languages, which are part of the curriculum, is carried out in separate well-equipped classrooms.

In general, the additional building of general secondary education institution No. 12 was built on an area of 1.8 hectares of land, and its exterior is decorated with high architectural style.