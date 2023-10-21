Submit Release
News Search

There were 731 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 460,530 in the last 365 days.

Opening of the additional building of general secondary education institution No. 12 in the village of Hanatarosh of Muminobod district

TAJIKISTAN, October 21 - In continuation of working trip in the district of Muminobod, the Founder of Peace and National Unity - Leader of the Nation, President of the Republic of Tajikistan, Emomali Rahmon, put in commission the additional building of the general secondary education institution No. 12 in the village of Hanatarosh of the district.

The additional educational building is designed for 1500 students in two shifts and consists of 2 floors and a basement. The facility has 24 classrooms, which provide favorable conditions for students to study sciences. Regarding the study of exact subjects, separate chemistry, biology, geometry, physics and geography classrooms have been established in the new building of the school, where students conduct practical training.

Studying the nuances of working with computers and the ability to use modern equipment is conducted in a separate educational classroom. Also, learning of foreign languages, which are part of the curriculum, is carried out in separate well-equipped classrooms.

In general, the additional building of general secondary education institution No. 12 was built on an area of 1.8 hectares of land, and its exterior is decorated with high architectural style.

You just read:

Opening of the additional building of general secondary education institution No. 12 in the village of Hanatarosh of Muminobod district

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more