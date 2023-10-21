Opening of a factory for the production of chips and dairy products by "Zarkoron" LLC in Muminobod district

TAJIKISTAN, October 21 - On October 21, the Founder of Peace and National Unity - Leader of the Nation, President of the Republic of Tajikistan, Honorable Emomali Rahmon, commissioned a factory for the production of potato chips and dairy products and visited the exhibition of its products.

The factory for the production of potato chips was built and put into use by "Zarkoron" JSC as part of the plan of events to celebrate the 35th anniversary of the state independence of the Republic of Tajikistan, "Years of Industrial Development, 2022-2026" and to implement the goals of rapid industrialization of the country.

The production capacity of the new industrial enterprise in Muminobod district is processing 20 tons of potatoes per day and producing 8 tons of chips. The project cost of the new enterprise is 1 million somoni, and the technological line was imported from the People's Republic of China.

The advantage of the enterprise is that the product is produced using fresh local potatoes, and it is also an import substitute due to its high quality and competitiveness. In one shift, 20 jobs were created in the new enterprise. As a result of a stable position in the consumer market and operating in three shifts, up to 60 people are provided with jobs and good salaries in the enterprise.

Honorable Leader of the Nation, Emomali Rahmon, while familiarizing himself with the activity of the new industrial facility, tasked the officials to further expand production and instructed that local products, including potatoes, should be subjected to final processing.

10 people were employed at the dairy factory of "Zarkoron" LLC, which was put into use with the participation of the Head of State Emomali Rahmon. There are 10 types of products produced by the new enterprise. The workers of the factory produce environmentally friendly butter, cream, sour cream, cottage cheese, butter, and bread using advanced industrial equipment and offer it to customers with high quality.

The production capacity of the enterprise is to process 44 tons of milk per month, and its project cost is 2.9 million somoni. The technological line of the "Zarkoron" dairy products factory was imported from the People's Republic of China. With the start of operation of the dairy farm "Zarkoron" LLC, the volume of milk imports to the enterprise will increase and the list of production products will also be enlarged.

After getting acquainted with the working conditions at the factory for the production of potato chips and dairy products of "Zarkoron" LLC, the President of the Republic of Tajikistan, Honorable Emomali Rahmon, expressed satisfaction with the initiative of local entrepreneurs and gave them instructions and guidance to increase the volume of production at the company and create new jobs.



Also, here President Emomali Rahmon visited the exhibition of industrial products of "Zarkoron" LLC.