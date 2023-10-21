Update* Northeast Shooting Leaves Man Dead, Another Injured

Detectives from the Metropolitan Police Department's Homicide Branch are investigating a shooting that killed a man and left another injured in Northeast D.C.

On Monday, October 16, 2023, at approximately 10:19 p.m., First District officers responded to the 1400 block of C Street, Northeast, for the report of sounds of gunshots. Upon arrival, officers located two men with gunshot wound injuries. One died at the scene and the other was transported to a local hospital for treatment of non-life-threatening injuries.

The victim has been identified as 29-year-old Cahli Thomas, of Northeast, DC.

The Metropolitan Police Department currently offers a reward of up to $25,000 to anyone that provides information which leads to the arrest and conviction of the person or persons responsible for each homicide committed in the District of Columbia. Anyone with information about this case is asked to call the police at 202-727-9099. Additionally, anonymous information may be submitted to the department’s TEXT TIP LINE by sending a text message to 50411.

