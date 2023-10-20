Two Men and a Teen Arrested for an Armed Robbery

Detectives from the Metropolitan Police Department's Sixth District announce two men and a teen were arrested for an armed robbery.

On Thursday, October 19, 2023, at approximately 2:46 p.m., three suspects approached two victims in the 800 block of 55th Street, Northeast. One of the suspects pointed a gun at the victims while the other two suspects took the victims’ property. The suspects then fled the scene in the vehicle. Responding officers requested MPD’s Air Support Unit to assist with locating the vehicle and suspects. The Air Support Unit located the vehicle and the suspects and directed responding officers to their locations where the suspects were apprehended and the vehicle was recovered.

On Thursday, October 19, 2023, 22-year-old Nathan Washington, 22-year-old Tyrell Burton, and a 17-year-old juvenile male, all of Northeast, DC, were arrested and charged with Armed Robbery (Gun).