TRAFFIC ADVISORY: 2023 High Heel Race

On Tuesday, October 24, 2023 the High Heel Race will take place in the District of Columbia. In conjunction with this event, there will be parking restrictions and street closures that motorists should take into consideration:

The following streets will be posted as Emergency No Parking on Tuesday, October 24, 2023 from 12:00 p.m. to 11:00 p.m.:

17 th Street from New Hampshire Avenue to O Street, NW

R Street from 16 th Street to New Hampshire Avenue, NW

Corcoran Street from 16 th Street to New Hampshire Avenue, NW

Q Street from 16 th Street to 18 th Street, NW

Church Street from 16 th Street and 18 th Street, NW

P Street from 16th Street to 18th Street, NW

The following streets will be closed to vehicle traffic on Tuesday, October 24, 2023 from 2:00 p.m. to 11:00 p.m.:

17 th Street from New Hampshire Avenue to O Street, NW

Riggs Place from 16 th Street to 17 th Street, NW

R Street from 16 th Street to New Hampshire Avenue, NW

Corcoran Street from 16 th Street to New Hampshire Avenue, NW

Q Street from 16 th Street to 18 th Street, NW

Church Street from 16th Street and 18th Street, NW

The following street will be intermittently closed to vehicle traffic from approximately 2:00 p.m. to 11:00 p.m.:

P Street from 16th Street to 18th Street, NW

For timely traffic information, please visit twitter.com/DCPoliceTraffic .

All street closures and listed times are subject to change based upon prevailing or unexpected conditions.

The public should expect parking restrictions along the street and should be guided by the posted emergency no parking signage. All vehicles that are parked in violation of the emergency no parking signs will be ticketed and towed.

Motorists could encounter possible delays if operating in the vicinity of this event and may wish to consider alternative routes. The Metropolitan Police Department and the D.C. Department of Transportation also wishes to remind motorists in the vicinity of this event to proceed with caution as increased pedestrian traffic can be anticipated.