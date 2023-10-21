TRAFFIC DELAY on County Route 54, Eby Road, to Begin Monday, October 23, 2023

Page Content

There will be a traffic delay on County Route 54, Eby Road, from the junction of US 50, Thornton Pike, ending just past the junction of County Route 46, Sandy Creek, from 7:00 a.m. to 6:00 p.m. Monday October 23, 2023, through Friday, November 3rd, 2023, for paving and shoulder work.

Daytime operations only.



One lane two-way traffic will be maintained with flaggers. Expect delays.



Motorists are advised to plan ahead and allow additional time for their commute. Inclement weather or unforeseen circumstances may delay the project.​​