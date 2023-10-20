Submit Release
Improving building and development permit application process

CANADA, October 20 - Permit Coordinators are now available across the province to assist people with the building and development application process.

Permit Coordinators are the first point of contact for all permit and property related requests and will provide one-on-one support by answering people’s questions and assisting them with their building and development permit applications.  

“Our Permit Coordinators help applicants through the process and ensure their permit submissions are clear, concise and complete when submitted. Faster approvals can lead to quicker builds which will create more homes for Islanders, easing some of the pressure on the housing market. We will continue to find ways we can reduce red tape and create an environment for development on Prince Edward Island.”

- Housing, Land and Communities Minister Rob Lantz

A permit is required for building or developing on PEI.  People should submit their building and development applications well in advance of their proposed start date. 

For more information on the building and development process, and to schedule an appointment with a Permit Coordinator, visit: LetsBuildTogetherPEI.

