Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,013 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 460,992 in the last 365 days.

St. Johnsbury Barracks / Theft of Tractor

VSP News Release-Incident

 

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

 

NEWS RELEASE

       

CASE#: 23A4007799

RANK / TROOPER FULL NAME: Gabriel Schrauf                    

STATION: St. Johnsbury Barracks         

CONTACT#: 802-748-3111

 

DATE/TIME: 10/20/2023 between 0100 – 0400 hours

INCIDENT LOCATION: Moulthrop Rd., East Haven, VT

VIOLATION: Stolen Tractor and Brush

 

ACCUSED:  Unknown at this time                                                           

AGE: N/A

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE:  N/A

 

VICTIM: Resident on Moulthrop Rd.

AGE: 

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: East Haven, VT

 

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:  On October 20th, 2023, the Vermont State Police St. Johnsbury Barracks were notified of a theft of a tractor. The tractor is a 55 HP Workmaster, that is Blue in color with White lettering. The tractor had a Tebben rotary cutter attachment, that was red in color. The tractor was removed from a residence on Moulthrop Rd., between the hours of 0100 – 0400. 

 

A photo is attached to this release. Anyone with information regarding the suspect’s identity or who might be able to assist investigators in this case is asked to call the Vermont State Police in St. Johnsbury at 802-748-3111. Tips also can be provided online anonymously at https://vsp.vermont.gov/tipsubmit.

              

 

You just read:

St. Johnsbury Barracks / Theft of Tractor

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more