St. Johnsbury Barracks / Theft of Tractor
VSP News Release-Incident
STATE OF VERMONT
DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY
VERMONT STATE POLICE
NEWS RELEASE
CASE#: 23A4007799
RANK / TROOPER FULL NAME: Gabriel Schrauf
STATION: St. Johnsbury Barracks
CONTACT#: 802-748-3111
DATE/TIME: 10/20/2023 between 0100 – 0400 hours
INCIDENT LOCATION: Moulthrop Rd., East Haven, VT
VIOLATION: Stolen Tractor and Brush
ACCUSED: Unknown at this time
AGE: N/A
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: N/A
VICTIM: Resident on Moulthrop Rd.
AGE:
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: East Haven, VT
SUMMARY OF INCIDENT: On October 20th, 2023, the Vermont State Police St. Johnsbury Barracks were notified of a theft of a tractor. The tractor is a 55 HP Workmaster, that is Blue in color with White lettering. The tractor had a Tebben rotary cutter attachment, that was red in color. The tractor was removed from a residence on Moulthrop Rd., between the hours of 0100 – 0400.
A photo is attached to this release. Anyone with information regarding the suspect’s identity or who might be able to assist investigators in this case is asked to call the Vermont State Police in St. Johnsbury at 802-748-3111. Tips also can be provided online anonymously at https://vsp.vermont.gov/tipsubmit.