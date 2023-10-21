St. Johnsbury Barracks / Theft of Tractor

VSP News Release-Incident

NEWS RELEASE

CASE#: 23A4007799

RANK / TROOPER FULL NAME: Gabriel Schrauf

STATION: St. Johnsbury Barracks

CONTACT#: 802-748-3111

DATE/TIME: 10/20/2023 between 0100 – 0400 hours

INCIDENT LOCATION: Moulthrop Rd., East Haven, VT

VIOLATION: Stolen Tractor and Brush

ACCUSED: Unknown at this time

AGE: N/A

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: N/A

VICTIM: Resident on Moulthrop Rd.

AGE:

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: East Haven, VT

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT: On October 20th, 2023, the Vermont State Police St. Johnsbury Barracks were notified of a theft of a tractor. The tractor is a 55 HP Workmaster, that is Blue in color with White lettering. The tractor had a Tebben rotary cutter attachment, that was red in color. The tractor was removed from a residence on Moulthrop Rd., between the hours of 0100 – 0400.

A photo is attached to this release. Anyone with information regarding the suspect’s identity or who might be able to assist investigators in this case is asked to call the Vermont State Police in St. Johnsbury at 802-748-3111. Tips also can be provided online anonymously at https://vsp.vermont.gov/tipsubmit.