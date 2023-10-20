Male Arrested and Charged with Twenty Violent Crimes

The Metropolitan Police Department announces a man has been arrested for multiple violent offenses throughout the city.

On October 19, 2023, the Metropolitan Police Department Carjacking Task Force and officers of the Sixth District executed a search warrant in the 2000 block of 1st Street, NW. As a result of the search warrant, a man was arrested and a firearm was recovered from the home.

18-year-old Malique Tyrone Outland of Northwest, DC, was arrested pursuant to a D.C. Superior Court arrest warrant for an Armed Carjacking (Gun) that occurred on September 3, 2023 on the 1500 block of Spring Place, NW CCN: 23145349. Mr. Outland was also charged with Possession of an Unregistered Firearm, Possession of Unregistered Ammunition, and Possession of a Large Capacity Ammunition Feeding Device. CCN: 23172308.

Mr. Outland was additionally charged on probable cause with the following offenses:

Armed Robbery (Gun) that occurred on May 25, 2023 in the 2700 block of 30th Street, SE.CCN: 23082306

Armed Carjacking (Gun) that occurred on August 2, 2023 in the 3200 block of Pennsylvania Avenue, SE. CCN: 23125518

Armed Carjacking (Gun) that occurred on August 2, 2023 in the 4200 block of Nannie Helen Burroughs Avenue, NE. CCN: 23126112

Armed Carjacking (Gun) that occurred on August 4, 2023 in the 3800 block of Minnesota Avenue, NE. CCNL 23126851.

Assault with a Dangerous Weapon (Gun) that occurred on August 16, 2023 in the 200 block of 37th Place, SE. CCN: 23135040

Armed Carjacking (Gun) that occurred on August 28, 2023 in the 2800 block of Georgia Avenue, NW. CCN: 23141463

Armed Robbery (Gun), Theft 1 (Stolen Auto) that occurred on the 100 block of R Street, SW.CCN: 23141875

Armed Carjacking (Gun) that occurred on September 1, 2023 on the 1200 block of Brentwood Road, NE. CCN: 23143869

Armed Carjacking (Gun) that occurred on September 1, 2023 on the 4400 block of Benning Road, NE. CCN: 23143885

Armed Carjacking (Gun) that occurred on September 1, 2023 on the 3900 block of Martin Luther King Jr. Avenue, SW. CCN 23143935

Theft 1 (Stolen Auto) that occurred on September 1, 2023 on the 1300 block of Dexter Terrace, SE. CCN: 23144352

Armed Robbery (Gun) that occurred on September 2, 2023 on the 2900 block of 2nd Street, SE. CCN: 23145028

Unlawful Use of a Vehicle, Unlawful Entry that occurred on September 3, 2023 on the 100 block of Danbury Street, SW. CCN: 23145110

Armed Carjacking (Gun) that occurred on September 17, 2023 on the 100 block of Forrester Street, SW. CCN: 23153436

Armed Carjacking (Gun) that occurred on September 17, 2023 on the 600 block of Columbia Road, NW. CCN: 23153509

Armed Robbery (Gun) that occurred on September 26, 2023 on the 2300 block of Pennsylvania Avenue, SE. CCN: 23159109

Armed Robbery (Gun), Theft 1 (Stolen Auto) that occurred on September 26, 2023 on the 2800 block of Alabama Avenue, SE. CCN: 23159175

Armed Robbery (Gun) that occurred on September 26, 2023 on the 2000 block of Vermont Avenue, NW. CCN: 23159185

These cases remain under investigation. Anyone who has knowledge of these incidents should take no action but call police at (202) 727-9099 or text your tip to the Department's TEXT TIP LINE at 50411. The Metropolitan Police Department currently offers a reward of up to $10,000 to anyone who provides information that leads to the arrest and conviction of the person or persons responsible for a violent crime committed in the District of Columbia.

