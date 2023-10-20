Newsom Names Second Round of Judicial Appointees for October

(Subscription required) In his second round of judicial appointments this month, Gov. Gavin Newsom on Wednesday named eight new judges in seven trial courts across the state. The latest class of bench officers includes many current and former government attorneys, including a deputy city attorney and an ex-federal prosecutor.
