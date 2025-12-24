Newsom names 6 new superior court judges, 4 in LA County

(Subscription required) Gov. Gavin Newsom appointed six new Superior Court judges on Tuesday, filling vacancies in Tulare, Los Angeles, and San Bernardino counties with a mix of prosecutors, public defenders, private practitioners, and appellate attorneys.

