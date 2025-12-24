Submit Release
Precedential Value of Decision Does Not Survive Gutting by Supreme Court, C.A. Declares

Div. Five of the First District Court of Appeal has held that a trial court properly found that a coalition challenging a new housing development plan for UC Berkeley was not a “successful party” for purposes of a request to recover more than $1 million in public-interest attorney fees based on its partial success in an earlier appellate decision that was reversed by the high court following legislation that passed during appeal to abrogate the rulings in its favor.

