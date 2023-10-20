(Subscription required) Known for his opinions rolling back gun control legislation, U.S. District Judge Roger T. Benitez wrote in his order that Americans have the right under the Constitution to bear arms and that states are not authorized to restrict this right to devise a solution for social issues.
You just read:
Judge reverses state’s 30-year ban on assault weapons
EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content.
As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™,
tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our
Editorial Guidelines
for more information.