IDNR reminds hunters of state and federal sites open for 2023 youth waterfowl hunting opportunities

SPRINGFIELD - Numerous Illinois state parks and wildlife areas will be open to youth waterfowl hunting during the 2023 zoned youth waterfowl hunting seasons, the Illinois Department of Natural Resources (IDNR) announced today.

Federal sites that fall under IDNR waterfowl administrative rules that are open for the youth hunts are also listed below.

At most sites, regulations that apply during the regular waterfowl hunting season apply during the youth hunt. Hunters should check for changes to site-specific regulations and procedures. During the youth hunt, the bag limits are the same as during regular seasons.

Per federal regulations, youth waterfowl hunters aged 17 or younger may hunt ducks, geese, coots, and mergansers as long as they are accompanied by an adult at least 18 years old. The accompanying adult cannot hunt these species but may participate in other open seasons if allowed at the site.

Youth hunters must have a valid hunting license, youth hunting license, or apprentice hunting license. Youth waterfowl hunters aged 16 and older must have a federal duck stamp. Youth waterfowl hunters are not required to have an Illinois duck stamp.

Additional information about hunting license requirements and regulations can be found in the 2023-2024 Digest of Illinois Hunting and Trapping Regulations.

Special youth hunts taking place through the youth waterfowl hunting permit or other youth-only hunts at IDNR sites are open only to youth hunters ages 10-17. These 2023 special hunts include:

Banner Marsh State Fish and Wildlife Area, Oct. 21-22

Black Crown Marsh, Oct. 14-15

Clinton Lake State Recreation Area, Salt Creek and Disabled units, Oct. 21

Larry D. Closson State Habitat Area, Oct. 21

Marshall State Fish and Wildlife Area, Duck Ranch Unit, Oct. 21-22

Spring Lake State Fish and Wildlife Area, Spring Lake Bottoms Unit, Nov. 12

Southern Illinois youth waterfowl hunt - Union County and Horseshoe Lake State Fish and Wildlife Areas, Dec. 28





All other youth hunts are open to those ages 17 and younger.



All waterfowl hunters, including those participating in the youth hunt, are required to register with the Harvest Information Program (HIP). To register with HIP, hunters must have their hunting license number available. Hunters should register for HIP at the license vendor when they buy their hunting license or online through the IDNR website.

The lists of state and federal sites to be open during the youth waterfowl hunts in the North, Central, South Central and South zones are below.

2023 North Zone Youth Waterfowl Hunt, Oct. 14-15 - State and federal sites open

Chain O'Lakes State Park

Des Plaines State Fish and Wildlife Area

Heidecke Lake State Fish and Wildlife Area

Lake DePue State Fish and Wildlife Area

Sinnissippi Lake State Fish and Wildlife Area

Mississippi River Pools - All located in North Zone

William W. Powers State Recreation Area

2023 Central Zone Youth Waterfowl Hunt, Oct. 21-22 - State and federal sites open

Anderson Lake State Fish and Wildlife Area

Banner Marsh State Fish and Wildlife Area

Braidwood Lake State Fish and Wildlife Area

Clinton Lake State Recreation Area

Coffeen Lake State Fish and Wildlife Area

Freeman Mine

Henderson Creek State Fish and Wildlife Area

Horseshoe Lake State Park (Madison County)

Horseshoe Lake State Park (Madison County), Gabaret, Mosenthein, Chouteau Island units

Kankakee River State Park

Marshall State Fish and Wildlife Area

Marshall State Fish and Wildlife Area, Sparland Unit

Mazonia State Fish and Wildlife Area

Meredosia Lake

Mississippi River Area (MRA) - All sites managed by MRA

Mississippi River Pools - All located in Central Zone

Momence Wetlands State Natural Area

Pekin Lake State Fish and Wildlife Area

Quincy Bay

Ray Norbut State Fish and Wildlife Area

Rice Lake State Fish and Wildlife Area

Sanganois State Fish and Wildlife Area

Sangchris Lake State Park

Shelbyville State Fish and Wildlife Area

Spring Lake State Fish and Wildlife Area

Starved Rock State Park

Weinberg-King State Park, Spunky Bottoms Unit

Woodford State Fish and Wildlife Area

2023 South Central Zone Youth Waterfowl Hunt, Nov. 4-5 - State and federal sites open

Campbell Pond

Carlyle Lake State Fish and Wildlife Area

Kaskaskia State Fish and Wildlife Area

Kinkaid Lake State Fish and Wildlife Area

Mississippi River

Oakwood Bottoms

Pyramid State Recreation Area - Captain, Denmark, Galum, and East Conant units

Rend Lake Project Land and Waters

Shawnee National Forest

Ten Mile Creek State Fish and Wildlife Area

2023 South Zone Youth Waterfowl Hunt, Nov. 25-26 - State and federal sites open

Bluff Lakes

Cache River State Natural Area

Cape Bend State Fish and Wildlife Area

Chauncey Marsh State Natural Area

Crab Orchard National Wildlife Refuge

Cypress Pond State Natural Area

Deer Pond State Natural Area

Devil's Island

Dog Island

Fort Massac, Kerr Farm Unit

Horseshoe Lake State Fish and Wildlife Area (Alexander County)

LaRue Swamp

Mermet Lake State Fish and Wildlife Area

Mississippi River

Newton Lake State Fish and Wildlife Area

Saline County State Fish and Wildlife Area

Sielbeck Forest State Natural Area

Shawnee National Forest

Union County State Fish and Wildlife Area

For more information on Illinois waterfowl seasons, check the Illinois Digest of Hunting and Trapping Regulations 2023-2024. For IDNR site-specific information, look for our hunter fact sheets online or visit IDNR's Hunt Illinois website.