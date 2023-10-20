Submit Release
Gov. Pritzker Statement on Release of Natalie and Judith Raanan

ILLINOIS, October 20 - CHICAGO — After the release of Natalie and Judith Raanan, Governor JB Pritzker issued the following statement:


I am incredibly relieved that Natalie and Judith Raanan of Evanston have been released from captivity in Gaza. In what was supposed to be a visit to their loving family in Israel, they were violently abducted by a terrorist organization. After being held against their will for nearly two weeks, they are now safe and receiving necessary medical treatment. I cannot wait to welcome them back home after demonstrating immense strength and bravery in the face of unthinkable terror. We must continue to advocate and pray for the safe return of those still held by Hamas. We will not let those who use terror as their weapon win.

