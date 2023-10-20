UPDATE: Westminster Barracks / DUI
UPDATE: MUG SHOT ATTACHED
VSP News Release-Incident
STATE OF VERMONT
DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY
VERMONT STATE POLICE
NEWS RELEASE
CASE#: 23B1007081
TROOPER: Marie Beland
STATION: Westminster Barracks
CONTACT#: 802-722-4600
DATE/TIME: 10/20/23 at approximately 1415 hours
INCIDENT LOCATION: Interstate 91 Southbound near Exit 3, Brattleboro, Vermont
VIOLATION: DUI
ACCUSED: Jeremy Roy
AGE: 47
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Winchester, New Hampshire
SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:
On 10/20/23 at approximately 1415 hours, Troopers from the Vermont State Police - Westminster Barracks received a report of a vehicle traveling north in the southbound lane. Troopers responded to the area, and discovered the vehicle at a nearby establishment on Putney Road, in Brattleboro, Vermont. Troopers made contact with the operator, Jeremy Roy (47) of Winchester, New Hampshire. While speaking with Roy, Troopers observed indicators of impairment. Investigation revealed Roy had been operating a motor vehicle on a public highway while under the influence of alcohol. He was taken into custody and transported to the Vermont State Police – Westminster Barracks for processing. He was subsequently cited to appear at Windham County Superior Court, Criminal Division on 11/21/2023 at 0830 hours to answer to the charge of DUI. Roy was released to a sober adult. The case remains under investigation.
COURT ACTION: Yes
COURT DATE/TIME: 11/21/2023 at 0830 hours
COURT: Superior Court of Vermont – Windham County, Criminal Division
LODGED: No
BAIL: N/A
MUG SHOT: Included
*Please note: Court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.
Trooper Marie Beland
Vermont State Police
Westminster Barracks
1330 Westminster Heights Rd
Westminster, Vermont
(802)722-4600 option 8