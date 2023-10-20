UPDATE: Westminster Barracks / DUI

UPDATE: MUG SHOT ATTACHED

VSP News Release-Incident

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

NEWS RELEASE

CASE#: 23B1007081

TROOPER: Marie Beland

STATION: Westminster Barracks

CONTACT#: 802-722-4600

DATE/TIME: 10/20/23 at approximately 1415 hours

INCIDENT LOCATION: Interstate 91 Southbound near Exit 3, Brattleboro, Vermont

VIOLATION: DUI

ACCUSED: Jeremy Roy

AGE: 47

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Winchester, New Hampshire

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:

On 10/20/23 at approximately 1415 hours, Troopers from the Vermont State Police - Westminster Barracks received a report of a vehicle traveling north in the southbound lane. Troopers responded to the area, and discovered the vehicle at a nearby establishment on Putney Road, in Brattleboro, Vermont. Troopers made contact with the operator, Jeremy Roy (47) of Winchester, New Hampshire. While speaking with Roy, Troopers observed indicators of impairment. Investigation revealed Roy had been operating a motor vehicle on a public highway while under the influence of alcohol. He was taken into custody and transported to the Vermont State Police – Westminster Barracks for processing. He was subsequently cited to appear at Windham County Superior Court, Criminal Division on 11/21/2023 at 0830 hours to answer to the charge of DUI. Roy was released to a sober adult. The case remains under investigation.

COURT ACTION: Yes

COURT DATE/TIME: 11/21/2023 at 0830 hours

COURT: Superior Court of Vermont – Windham County, Criminal Division

LODGED: No

BAIL: N/A

MUG SHOT: Included

*Please note: Court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.

Trooper Marie Beland

Vermont State Police

Westminster Barracks

1330 Westminster Heights Rd

Westminster, Vermont

(802)722-4600 option 8

Marie.Beland@vermont.gov