Texas Breaks Total Jobs Record For 2 Years Straight

TEXAS, October 20 - October 20, 2023 | Austin, Texas | Press Release

Governor Greg Abbott today celebrated Texas breaking all previous records for total jobs for two years straight following the release of September employment data. The state also again surpassed all previous records for the total number of Texans working and the total size of the Texas labor force. Texas leads the nation for jobs added over the month and over the last 12 months.



“Jobs are surging in Texas thanks to the best business climate and strongest workforce in the nation,” said Governor Abbott. “Texas employers added 61,400 jobs in September across diverse industries, marking 24 months in a row that the state has surpassed all previous records for total jobs. We are America’s jobs leader because Texas moves at the speed of business, cutting red tape and getting out of the way so businesses thrive, jobs grow, and Texans prosper. That is why the Texas economy is the eighth-largest economy in the world. With more Texans are working than ever before, we continue to build an even bigger, bolder Texas of tomorrow.”



September employment data released by the Texas Workforce Commission and the Bureau of Labor Statistics shows Texas has reached new historic highs: