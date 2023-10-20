Governor Abbott, TEA Bolster Educational Resources On Israeli Conflict For Texas Students

TEXAS, October 20 - October 20, 2023 | Austin, Texas | Press Release

Governor Greg Abbott today encouraged schools across the state to utilize additional lessons and resources shared by the Texas Education Agency (TEA) to increase awareness and understanding of the Israel-Hamas war and root causes of conflict in the region. In addition to the current curriculum on Israel, antisemitism, genocide, and the Holocaust, the new resources and lessons will help educators and parents ensure Texas students have a thorough understanding of the current acts of war, regional violence, and the conflict in Israel.

“The State of Texas stands strong with Israel and our Jewish neighbors during the heinous acts of war committed by the terrorist group Hamas, and we will not allow misinformation and prejudice to undermine the support the Jewish community needs during this time of conflict,” said Governor Abbott. “These additional resources will supplement the current comprehensive approach to teaching world studies in Texas by providing our students an elevated understanding of the current conflict in Israel through informed classroom discussions, multimedia resources, and in-depth learning experiences. I thank the Texas Education Agency and partners like the Texas Holocaust, Genocide, and Antisemitism Advisory Commission for working to ensure our students are protected against false information and historical misrepresentations that breed hatred and condone violence against innocent communities. The future of Texas depends on the thorough education and guidance of our bright students. Working together, we can eliminate the ignorance that spurs antisemitism and bigotry through knowledge and truth.”

Today, TEA issued correspondence to school systems across the state with additional resources and lessons available, including:

To assist schools with Holocaust, genocide, and antisemitism education, the Texas Holocaust, Genocide, and Antisemitism Advisory Commission has provided resources on antisemitism and guidelines for teaching to help students better understand the conflict in Israel. In 2019, Governor Abbott signed Senate Bill 1828 to establish Holocaust Remembrance Week in Texas public schools to educate students about the Holocaust and their responsibility to recognize and uphold human dignity.

Governor Abbott has taken significant action to ensure Texas maintains a strong and supportive relationship with Israel, including: