Qubits Ventures to Host Inaugural $100,000 Quantum Startup Pitch Competition at Q2B 2023 Silicon Valley
Early-Stage Startups Encouraged to Apply Now for Opportunity to Win Funding and Visibility
I am excited to provide this funding opportunity for early-stage quantum companies that ultimately may be able to accelerate their impact on societal problems”SANTA CLARA, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, October 23, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Qubits Ventures, one of the only venture funds focused on quantum technology companies, will host the latest funding opportunity for quantum startups. The inaugural $100,000 Quantum Startup Pitch Competition is now open for applications with the opportunity to present at the Q2B 2023 Silicon Valley conference on Dec. 6, 2023.
Applications will be accepted from the full spectrum of quantum companies, including quantum applications, quantum devices, quantum systems and transitional/bridge tech.
“I am excited to provide this funding opportunity for early-stage quantum companies that ultimately may be able to accelerate their impact on societal problems,” said Nardo Manaloto, founder and managing partner of Qubits Ventures.
Manaloto added, “While this quickly evolving industry already has numerous global conferences, we selected Q2B Silicon Valley for the pitch competition because it is one of the longest-running conferences and continues to attract the most important quantum players alongside promising younger startups ready to scale.”
Early-stage quantum startups are invited to submit an application form online by Nov. 15, 2023. Applications will be evaluated on uniqueness, feasibility, financial viability and market desirability.
Seven finalists will be selected, who will “pitch” their company’s value proposition to investors during a live session at Q2B Silicon Valley on Dec. 6, 2023. Any startup focusing on quantum solutions that has raised less than $5M in funding, or those in pre-seed or seed level funding stages, is eligible to apply. Finalists will not only vie for the financial prize but will receive tremendous visibility to the hundreds of conference attendees, including media, venture capital funds and analysts.
Qubits Ventures is a pre-seed/seed venture fund with the goal of “accelerating quantum’s impact.” The company is comprised of a board of advisors, venture partners and quantum experts who believe that quantum technology has the potential to solve the unsolvable.
Q2B Silicon Valley 2023 will be held at the Santa Clara Convention Center in Silicon Valley on Dec. 5-7, 2023. This is the seventh Q2B conference, featuring top academics, industry end users, government representatives and quantum computing vendors from around the world.
For those interested in attending Q2B, more information can be found here. For more information on Qubits Ventures, look here.
About Qubits Ventures
Qubits Ventures, headquartered in Pasadena, Calif., is a pre-seed/seed venture fund that supports early-stage quantum and photonics companies founded in 2021 by Nardo Manaloto. The company invests in scalable technology startups that are applying quantum technologies to solve complex problems and provide positive societal impact.
