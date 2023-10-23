Submit Release
Chick or Treat. Lee’s Famous Recipe Chicken Rewards Fans For Their Best Chicken Costumes This Halloween

SHALIMAR, FL, USA, October 23, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Lee's Famous Recipe® Chicken is set to make this Halloween egg-stra special. From Saturday, Oct. 28, until Tuesday, Oct. 31, chicken enthusiasts are invited to dress up as their favorite chick or chicken and share a photo on social media, tagging Lee’s for a chance to win cluck-tastic prizes and rewards.

Whether it’s Chicken Little, Foghorn Leghorn from Looney Tunes, a favorite singer from The Chicks, or just a plain ole chicken, all chicks and chickens are eligible! Winners will be announced on November 1 and receive Lee’s Famous Recipe Chicken, Chicken Socks and a $50 gift card.

“Our recipe is famous. Now we want to make our guests famous with their best chick or chicken costume,” said Dan Sokolik, Vice President of Marketing for Lee’s Famous Recipe® Chicken. “We can’t wait to see how fans interpret their favorite chicken this Halloween. Best of cluck and may the best bird win!”

You can find Lee’s on Facebook @LeesFamousRecipeChicken, on Instagram @leesfamouschick, or on Twitter/X @LeesFamousChick. For more information about Lee’s, visit https://www.leesfamousrecipe.com.

About Lee's Famous Recipe Chicken
For more than 55 years, Lee’s Famous Recipe® Chicken, a quick service franchise founded in Lima, Ohio, has specialized in fresh, never frozen chicken. Lee’s is recognized as the #1 Fast Food Fried Chicken by the 2023 USA Today's 10 Best Readers' Choice Awards. Lee’s is the largest partner of GiftAMeal and works to fight hunger through local food banks Today, there are more than 130 Lee's Famous Recipe Chicken locations in 12 U.S. states and in Canada, most are individually owned and operated. For additional information, please visit LeesFamousRecipe.com.

