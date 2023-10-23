Three Peaches Gelato + Coffee Offering Fall Specials and Venue Space
Atlanta-based health dessert and cafe to host upcoming events and promotions
Since opening our new location in Midtown, Three Peaches has grown our customers and increased our opportunities to get involved throughout the community and with other small businesses. ”ATLANTA, GEORGIA, UNITED STATES, October 23, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Three Peaches Gelato + Coffee, a cafe and bakery serving dairy-free, low-sugar superfood gelato, shakes, frappes, certified-organic coffee, teas, and vegan baked goods is excited to announce a variety of promotions and events.
— Three Peaches Gelato + Coffee Founder Kendra Bauser
The fall specials include four drinks: the Incan Gold Immunity; the Witches Brew Stomach Soother, the Diablo Hell in a Cup – Metabolism Boost and the Treasure Island Fountain of Youth. These superfood lattes are dairy-free and packed with healthy ingredients like: lucuma and maca powder, ginger, cayenne, raw cacao, collagen, MCT oil, mushroom extracts and special anti-inflammatory spices.
The cafe, located off the Beltline at 985 Monroe Dr., Suite B, is open to events for local food and business pop-ups, health organizations, club meetings, networking events and more. Three Peaches will be hosting free pop-ups until January 2024 and is open to a variety of collaborations with local businesses.
Three Peaches Gelato + Coffee Founder Kendra Bauser said. "We are so proud to serve our house made, dairy-free gelato with lots of fresh locally sourced ingredients, organic and superfood coffees and lattes as well as housemade vegan and gluten free treats to customers."
Founded by Kendra Bauser and her two peaches, daughters Layla and Valentina, in 2019, Three Peaches Gelato + Coffee was established to provide healthy sweet treats to all guests with various food allergies, such as gluten, dairy or nuts, and conditions.
Three Peaches’ products are made with local fruits, milk alternatives, natural sweeteners, prebiotic fibers, and super-food ingredients that provide healthy, gluten-free, low-sugar options. There are two Three Peaches locations including: 209 Edgewood Ave SE, Atlanta, GA 30303 and 985 Monroe Drive, Suite B, Atlanta, GA 30308.
For more information on Three Peaches Gelato + Coffee, please visit www.3peachesgelato.com and connect on Instagram or Facebook.
