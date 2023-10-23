Huddleween Is Here, Huddle House Offers Tasty Treats This Halloween Season With Free Kids Meals October 28 – 31
All treats, no tricks with every purchase of $6 or moreATLANTA, GA, USA, October 23, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Huddle House invites you to make this Halloween a memorable one for your little ghosts and ghouls. From Friday, October 27th to Tuesday, October 31st, at participating locations across the system, Huddle House is celebrating Huddleween by offering a Free Kids Meal with the purchase of any $6 entree when dining in-store. Just mention the code "Kids Eat Free" to your server to enjoy this spooktacular offer.
"Halloween is such a fun time for kids, and we're delighted to invite them to a safe and wholesome space to celebrate the holiday," said Jorge Pederzini, Vice President of Marketing at Huddle House. "We have a special menu that caters to our young guests with items such as our popular Grilled Cheese Sandwich or our delicious Chicken Tenders, along with more homestyle meals for the entire family to enjoy."
The Huddle House Kids Menu features classic kids' favorites portioned perfectly for young appetites. Choose from Mac and Cheese, Chicken Tenders, Grilled Cheese, Cheeseburgers, Kid's two-egg breakfast, Buttermilk Pancake or Golden Waffle meal - all available any time of day.
For more information on Huddle House’s menu and specials, visit www.huddlehouse.com.
