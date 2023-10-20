We are currently in the Child Count and Educational Environments Audit Window. This is a reminder to check your ADVISER Validation errors to ensure all errors are corrected prior to Oct. 31st. Checking and correcting errors is the responsibility of the District and this communication is provided as a support to Districts to submit timely and accurate data. There are SPED ADVISER Validation Office hours available

ADVISER Validation data can be accessed through the NDE portal. To find your SPED errors in the ADVISER Validation collection please follow these instructions. (If assistance is needed to obtain access to the ADVISER Validation collection, please contact your Superintendent or email the NDE Service Desk at ADVISERHelp@NebraskaCloud.org.)

Check your ADVISER Validation Special Education Errors Under Student Verification reports check your Child Count Report, anyone highlighted in red has an error that needs to be fixed to the 10/1 date. Remember all settings and disabilities need to be correct as of 10/1

Resources to support you in correcting your errors are:

SPED ADVISER Error Summary with Solutions

Preschool LRE Toolkit

Preschool (Ages 3-5) Environments B6 Crosswalk

Indicator B6 Coding Examples (Preschool Inclusion) Ages 3-5: Companion Document to B6 Crosswalk

Timeline for Child Count and Educational Environments:

Oct 15th – Data Due in your SIS (based on Oct 1st Child Count Snapshot)

Oct 16th – 31st Audit Window **data is locked at midnight, corrections made in your SIS after this time will not be pulled into locked data unless you submit a ‘Late Data Request‘

If you have questions, please contact the appropriate resource:

SPED Data: NDE SPED – Part C cole.johnson@nebraska.gov or Part B jamie.l.chambers@nebraska.gov

SPED ADVISER Validation Errors Office Hours

Questions regarding updating your Student Information Systems (SIS) should be directed to your SIS Help Desk.

SRS: srshelp@esucc.org.

Additional Resources:

ADVISER Resources

SPED Communications (including past Friday Blasts & Webinars)

This information is shared via email, ADVISER Bulletin, Friday Blast and the monthly SPED webinar